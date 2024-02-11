2024 Free Agent Analysis – ILB Blake Martinez

Today’s free agent analysis for 2024 focuses on Pittsburgh Steelers ILB Blake Martinez. An eight-year veteran, the Steelers signed him to their 53-man roster in late November due to injury. He ultimately only played in one game for the team before losing out to others in the pecking order.

Player: Blake Martinez

Position: Inside Linebacker

Experience: 8 Years

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2023 Salary Cap Hit: $365,556 (prorated portion of a Veteran Salary Benefit $1,165,000 contract)

2023 Season Breakdown:

Blake Martinez, we hardly knew ye. A former fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers back in 2016, his long career dwindled due to injury. Signing a big-money deal in free agency with the New York Giants, he raised himself to a borderline Pro Bowl talent.

Once he suffered a major injury, however, that was it. The Giants eventually released him, and he struggled to find a home. He played briefly for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, then retired. His decision to retire rested partly on a side business selling trading cards. He managed to mangle that, however, and his return to the NFL can probably count that as a cause.

He first signed with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad on November 6. The Steelers signed him to their 53-man roster on November 21 following a series of injuries. First, Cole Holcomb tore up his knee one week, then Kwon Alexander his Achilles a week later.

Yet, in spite of all of that, Martinez still struggled to see the field. He played just 21 defensive snaps, all in the loss to the New England Patriots, registering four tackles. He lost out on playing time to Mykal Walker and Mark Robinson, then Myles Jack.

On top of that, he only dressed for one more game against the Seattle Seahawks due to injury but did not play. For the majority of his time in Pittsburgh, the Steelers left him on the Inactive List. Special teams value likely played at least some role, but he didn’t earn more playing time.

Free Agency Outlook:

Considering Blake Martinez already retired once, and nobody really cared then, I don’t expect much difference in 2024. I also have no idea if he has any interest in continuing to try to play. He banked hundreds of thousands of dollars for playing 21 snaps. That can probably go to whatever legal fees accrued for lawsuits pertaining to Yu-Gi-Oh cards or something.

Not to be overly flippant, but let’s face it. This was a temporary arrangement based on need for both sides. Martinez suddenly needed a job after screwing up his first stab at a life’s work after football. The Steelers desperately needed linebacker bodies.

There’s no reason to expect them to continue working together. Pittsburgh has the whole offseason to address needs at the inside linebacker position. They are not beholden to whoever might be available off the couch after Thanksgiving. And Martinez doesn’t have to play another down of football in his life. I imagine he’ll go back into retirement.