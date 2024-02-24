2023 Exit Meetings – WR Miles Boykin

Like Miles Boykin, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Miles Boykin

Position: Wide Receiver

Experience: 5 Years

Once a third-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Boykin is now settled into a special teams niche. The Steelers initially claimed him off waivers in 2022, re-signing him to a one-year contract for 2023. In the past two years, he has played 253 snaps on offense versus 523 on special teams.

Indeed, he logged a very healthy 316 special teams snaps across 17 games for the Steelers a year ago. Only Nick Herbig with 352 special teams snaps played much more for the Steelers last season. All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew logged 319 special teams snaps, just three more.

At this point in his career, Boykin is unlikely to evolve beyond a special teams player. Within his role, however, he is a successful and positive contributor. He is fortunate to have a niche, even if he does not have a significant offensive role.

While he plays an active role on most special teams units, most identify Boykin as a gunner. He is the one who lines outside to run down punts. And he does that quite well.

In that sense, he reminds me off Darrius Heyward-Bey. While he lacks the farmer’s sheer speed, he has a knack for getting down the field. That’s largely why he only has five special teams tackles, as he more typically induces fair catches.

Offensively, he caught all of three passes for 17 yards, which qualifies as an uptick. He caught only two passes for 11 yards in the previous season.

But he knows at this point of his career where his bread finds its butter. That’s on special teams. Perhaps in Arthur Smith’s offense he earns a larger blocking role. Either way, expect the Steelers to re-sign him on another one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit contract. I would not entirely rule out a multi-year deal, however, which they occasionally do for valued special teams contributors. Killebrew’s free agency status lowers the odds for that, however.