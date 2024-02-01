2023 Exit Meetings – RT Broderick Jones

Like Broderick Jones, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Broderick Jones

Position: Offensive Tackle

Experience: 1 Year

The Steelers liked Broderick Jones enough to do something they rarely do: trade up in the first round. The big offensive tackle out of Georgia fits the personality they are looking to carve out on offense. It starts with physicality but also a touch of finesse. He is athletic enough to adapt to a variety of schemes, but at the end of the day, he’s a short-order cook: he whips up pancakes.

Still, scouts labeled him as raw coming out of college, and not without justification. We saw some of his growing pains during his rookie season. It didn’t help that coaches asked him to play right tackle when his familiarity is with the left side. He told reporters after entering the starting lineup, he had to try to forget what he knew.

His play offered a lot of good, make no mistake. There was nothing in his game that should lead one to doubt his future. Jones should develop into a long-term starter, and likely a high-level one at that. His best odds of achieving that will likely be on the left side, though.

Jones spent the first three weeks of the season on the bench after losing out to Dan Moore Jr. for the starting left tackle job. His first extensive playing time came in Week Four after Moore suffered an injury, leading the rookie to start in his place the following week.

Though he drew very positive reviews for his debut, the coaches sent him back to the bench. Then they demoted Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle and started Jones there. That is where he remained for the rest of the season.

If there is one concern coming off his rookie year for the Steelers, it is that Broderick Jones did not steadily improve throughout the year. Indeed, his last couple of games were some of the worst of the season. He is behind on pass protection, but that is what the offseason is for. He’s still learning and growing. And he’s committed to being the best version of himself regardless of where the coaches ask him to play.