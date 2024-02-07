2023 Exit Meetings – OLB Alex Highsmith

Like Alex Highsmith, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Alex Highsmith

Position: Outside Linebacker

Experience: 4 Years

Alex Highsmith would be wrapping up his rookie contract if he hadn’t already signed a long-term extension a year ago. The lone surviving member of the Steelers’ 2020 draft class, he has proven to be the best of the batch.

Highsmith entered the starting lineup on a full-time basis in his second season in 2021. Since then, his production has waxed and waned, but his overall level of play has been consistent. He posted half the sacks this past season that he had the year before, but he performed about equally well.

Once again playing all 17 games, he has also been a workhorse. His 910 snaps played last season marked two years in a row of 900-plus snaps. He finished the year with seven sacks, 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits. He also recorded two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

One of his forced fumbles resulted in a scoop-and-score touchdown by T.J. Watt. He returned one of his own interceptions for another touchdown. Both plays occurred in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns, and the Steelers needed those defensive points.

The debate that always surrounds Highsmith is whether he is as good as he is because he plays with Watt. Playing with a great partner is never going to be a bad thing, but he is able to win his matchups regardless of who is on the other side.

Given that both of them are under contract, it’s also a moot point. We know Watt isn’t going anywhere until he retires, Black and Gold for life. Perhaps Highsmith could eventually end up somewhere, but that’s down the road. He’s under contract through the 2027 season with the Steelers. And Nick Herbig still has a bit more to prove between now and then.