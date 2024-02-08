2023 Exit Meetings – ILB Elandon Roberts

Like Elandon Roberts, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Elandon Roberts

Position: Inside Linebacker

Experience: 8 Years

Elandon Roberts spent his eighth season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers at age 29. At 30, he may well be their top inside linebacker during the 2024 season. With Cole Holcomb recovering from a knee injury and Kwon Alexander not even under contract, it seems unavoidable.

Not that that was such a bad thing. Roberts played at a much higher and more complete level than many seemed to anticipate. He stepped up to the plate when injuries took over the position and he had to take on more responsibilities.

He finished the season with 103 tackles in under 600 snaps played, tying his career-high 10 tackles for loss. On top of that, he recorded two and a half sacks and forced two passes defensed. One of them led to a Mykal Walker interception off the deflection.

All the more impressive is the fact that he played much of the second half of the year through injury. He had a groin injury and then a pectoral injury, yet he only missed one game. He has always prided himself on playing through pain, and he delivered some valiant efforts.

At this point we don’t even know if Holcomb or Alexander will be available to start next season. Alexander is dealing with an injury as well and isn’t under contract, as I mentioned. Then you have the guys off the couch, Walker, Myles Jack, Blake Martinez, and Jaylon Smith. Will any of them be back?

Roberts is the only player they can count on going into next season at this point. They may feel compelled to address the inside linebacker position this offseason. It’s been a while since they’ve used a high draft pick there. That was Devin Bush in the first round in 2019, and it didn’t exactly work out.