Wild-Card Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Bills

In the blink of an eye, the 2023 season that featured a number of strange ups and downs for the Pittsburgh Steelers came to a sudden, disappointing halt Monday night in Buffalo following a 31-17 loss in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Entering the wild-card matchup against the Bills, the Steelers were looking to take advantage of the Buffalo weather. Then, a postponement of the game changed that. The Steelers had to play on Monday and found themselves in a 21-0 hole early thanks to some issues in coverage against tight ends, a lost fumble by George Pickens, and poor tackling on a Josh Allen touchdown run.

Though they ultimately battled back to make it a one-score game, the tackling and lack of discipline at times defensively cost the Steelers, ending a season that was a rollercoaster from start to finish.

Let’s get to some grades.

QB — C+

Much like the rest of the Steelers, Mason Rudolph got off to a really slow start Monday in Buffalo. He missed a throw on third down to tight end Pat Freiermuth on the first drive of the game and later threw a crucial interception in the end zone to Kaiir Elam that kept the Steelers off the scoreboard.

But after the slow start, Rudolph rallied and played some good football down the stretch. Though the Steelers lost, Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns, making some big plays downfield to the likes of Pickens and Diontae Johnso. He threw touchdown passes to Johnson and Calvin Austin III.

Rudolph stood in there against pressure and made some throws that helped the Steelers get back into the game. Unfortunately, in the end he just couldn’t do enough to overcome the interception in the end zone. It ended a strong run down the stretch in disappointing fashion.

RB — C

Entering the matchup against the Bills, it was going to be a game where the Steelers’ running backs had a real opportunity against a run defense that had struggled down the stretch. It would have helped to have a ton of snow and wind, but in the end that wasn’t the case.

It helped Buffalo put the clamps on the Steelers’ run game. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for just 75 yards on 20 carries. Though the two had some impressive runs that showed off their power, it was too far and few between as the Steelers’ offensive line had its struggles.

Harris finished with just 37 yards on 12 carries, while Warren added 38 yards on eight carries, including a long of 12 yards. The Steelers just couldn’t consistently establish themselves at the line of scrimmage, leading to the poor showing.

Warren added two receptions for 16 yards in the loss.

WR — B-

The numbers look pretty solid overall for the Steelers’ receivers, but a big fumble from Pickens really changed the game in favor of the Bills.

On the night, Pickens finished with five receptions for 50 yards, but his fumble in the first quarter in Pittsburgh territory cost the Steelers. The turnover led to a quick strike from the Bills and a 14-0 lead that the Steelers could never quite overcome. He made some big plays in the second half to give the Steelers a spark and added a 15-yard run on an end-around, but the fumble was killer.

He also had every right to be furious late in the game with a non-PI call against him on the deciding 4th and 3. It was clearly illegal contact and a PI — or at least defensive holding — but no flag was thrown. That about summed up the night.

Outside of Pickens, Diontae Johnson had a strong night, finishing with four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. He excelled as a route runner and looked very good after the catch, even lowering his shoulder to pick up a key third down. It was a strong close to the season, which included another touchdown.

Calvin Austin III ran a nice route for his touchdown and stepped up when Allen Robinson II went down with a concussion. Robinson had two catches for 12 yards, while Austin had the one catch for seven yards and the score.

TE — C

For the first time since the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Pat Freiermuth was a real factor in the passing game. Against the Bills, Freiermuth hauled in five passes for 76 yards. He looked quite good at times, including on a third down in the second quarter in which he ran over a Bills defender to move the chains.

That was the healthy, determined Freiermuth we’ve all come to know, and it was great to see. His fumble that was shockingly ruled out of bounds late in the first half was quite strange, too. No way he should have put that ball on the turf in that situation. The Steelers got lucky.

Darnell Washington had a really rough game. He had a dropped pass and two false-start penalties that really hindered the Steelers. He also struggled in the run game as the Bills dominated up front. Really discouraging final game of the year from the Georgia product.

OL — D-

Coming into the matchup, the onus was going to be on the Steelers’ offensive linemen to win up front. Fact is, they didn’t do that against the Bills. The offensive line was pushed around throughout the night, making it rather difficult for the Steelers to establish a consistent run game, putting the offense in a bind.

Mason Cole had a hard time against Ed Oliver throughout the night, and Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels didn’t have as much of an impact in the run game as expected. Same for Broderick Jones, who had a really rough night, especially in pass protection, allowing a sack and numerous pressures. It was a continuation of a very disappointing close to the season from a pass-protection standpoint for the rookie.

Dan Moore Jr. also had a bad penalty on an extra point that gave the Bills a short field and led to a touchdown. It was a weak penalty call, but Moore can’t put himself in that situation.

DL — D+

Cameron Heyward turned back the clock some on Monday night and looked like his usual dominant self. Unfortunately, nobody else along the defensive line could say the same.

Heyward had six tackles, a tackle for loss and a handful of key pressures. He looked quite good throughout the night, which is very encouraging entering the offseason for the 34-year-old, who dealt with injuries all season.

Larry Ogunjobi had five tackles and a tackle for loss, but he didn’t generate much of anything from a pass-rush perspective. He also struggled in the run game when the Steelers ran away from Heyward and at him.

Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts and Montravius Adams were very quiet on the night and struggled to get off blocks in the run game.

LB — C-

Without T.J. Watt, the Steelers struggled to generate consistent pressure, which isn’t all that much of a surprise. Losing an all-world talent like Watt for a game is a big blow, one that teams typically can’t overcome. That was the case with the Steelers.

Alex Highsmith did have a sack in the game and a handful of pressures. He also was held a ton throughout the game and never drew a call, which was frustrating. Markus Golden had a sack in place of Watt, too, which was nice to see. He had a strong five-sack season for the Steelers. Nick Herbig was very quiet in an increased role. He had just one tackle.

Inside, the Steelers had their issues defending the run and the pass.

Elandon Roberts had some moments, finishing with five tackles and had a great pass breakup in the end zone in man coverage on Kincaid. But he also had a miscommunication with Patrick Peterson leading to Dawson Knox’s touchdown to open the game.

Myles Jack had a pair of bad penalties called against him, but they were penalties in the end and hurt the Steelers in the fourth quarter. He also was caught out of position on Kincaid’s touchdown to put the Bills up 14-0 in the first quarter.

Mark Robinson had flashes in the game, finishing with five tackles and playing with some physicality working downhill against the run.

DB — D

Ugly showing from the secondary, even with Josh Allen throwing for just 203 yards. He carved them up when he needed to, and missed tackles really hurt the Steelers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick had some moments in his return to the lineup, leading the Steelers with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. But he had a bad missed tackle on Khalil Shakir’s touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game away.

Damontae Kazee had a missed tackle on Allen’s 52-yard touchdown run, too. Ugly performance.

Patrick Peterson looked like he was playing with concrete in his cleats at times and really looked his age in coverage. Plus, it seemed like he wanted nothing to do with contact at times in the cold weather.

Eric Rowe had a strong game, finishing with eight tackles. He did give up a 20-yard completion to Kincaid early in the game though, and that seemed to open the floodgates for the Bills.

Joey Porter Jr. had his struggles against Stefon Diggs in the matchup before exiting with an injury.

Special Teams — C-

Chris Boswell is the mailman. Rain, snow, sleet or sunshine, he’s going to deliver for the Steelers. He did that Monday with a big 40-yard field goal while also drilling both extra points.

Outside of that, special teams was rather poor for the Steelers.

Montravius Adams had a nice field goal block that gave the Steelers life late in the first half, leading to a Mason Rudolph touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson. But Pressley Harvin III was downright terrible punting the football, and Calvin Austin III had a bone-headed play on a punt return, fair catching the ball at his own 8-yard line instead of letting it bounce.

Fortunately, Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed two field goals on the night, which kept the score down.

Just not good enough from special teams on the night, and that falls primarily on Harvin, who has been poor all season. Bad way to end the season, and that could — and should — be the last time we see him punting for the Steelers.