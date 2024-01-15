Weather Conditions Much Clearer For Steelers-Bills Kickoff

Had the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills kicked off at their originally scheduled time, it would’ve been a blizzard. A whiteout. Impossible to pass, hard to see. Just 24 hours later, it now looks like a typical cold Monday in Orchard Park.

Per video and weather forecasts, today’s kickoff will be cold with a wind chill in the low single digits. But snow won’t be a factor while winds will be far calmer than the past 48 hours.

In video sent out by the Buffalo Bills an hour ago, the field is completely clean while the weather looks calm, though still frigid.

The biggest issue for those inside the stadium will be the fans. With fewer shovel volunteers than expected and plenty of snow to move, only walkways have been cleared. Most seats are still packed with snow and fans have been advised by the team to wear snow gear and waterproof clothing.

Video shared by the Steelers around the same time paints a similar picture. There’s even hints of blue skies peeking out behind the clouds.

Wild Card winter wonderland 🥶 pic.twitter.com/kUI8N3C6AW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 15, 2024

Compare that to just before 1 PM/EST yesterday, which would’ve been kickoff between the Steelers and Bills had the game not been postponed by a day. Pure whiteout conditions where the stadium wasn’t visible from a nearby camera.

live shot of highmark stadium from the gorilla lot on the corner of allen and abbott in orchard park. stadium is there… somewhere 🎥@BuffStadiumLive pic.twitter.com/8w4o7Npbp8 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) January 14, 2024

Per Weather.com, the forecast at 4 PM/EST today calls for a temperature of 16 degrees and wind chill of three. Winds will hover around 10-15 miles per hour while less than a half-inch of snow is expected to fall throughout today’s game.

On the field, this is shaping up to be a “normal” game despite the unusual circumstances. It would seemingly give Buffalo an advantage, allowing their passing attack to flourish, but under QB Mason Rudolph, the Steelers have found ways to produce points. Pittsburgh’s gameplan of running the football and creating turnovers defensively won’t change, even if the conditions have.

Currently, the Bills are ten-point favorites with an Over/Under of 39, a number that’s jumped nearly six points since the game was pushed back a day.