Watch: TE Pat Freiermuth Nominated For Wild Card Round ‘Angry Runs’ Award

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is now over after their 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The game did not play into the Steelers’ wheelhouse of controlling the football with the run game and holding the opposing team’s score down as they were forced to fight back from a 21-point deficit.

One big moment in the game that provided some excitement for the Steelers’ sideline was a 3rd-and-8 play made by TE Pat Freiermuth. QB Mason Rudolph evaded pressure and found Freiermuth along the left sideline. The catch was short of the line to gain for a fresh set of downs and Freiermuth trucked CB Kaiir Elam for the extra yards to convert. The Steelers were down 14-0, and this play brought them into the red zone for a much-needed chance to score.

This play was nominated for an ‘Angry Runs’ award on Good Morning Football Tuesday morning. Check out the segment here from Good Morning Football’s Twitter account.

Another play from the Steelers-Bills game was nominated for the award as well with Bills WR Khalil Shakir in the mix for the award. He broke a tackle by S Minkah Fitzpatrick late in the game, using his arm as a third leg to help rebalance on his way to the end zone.

The play that won was a little outside the box as Jamie Erdahl and Jason McCourty voted for L’Jarius Sneed’s vicious jam of WR Tyreek Hill in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Peter Schrager, staying true to the Angry Runs segment, voted for Freiermuth’s big broken tackle.

Unfortunately, Freiermuth extending the drive hurt the Steelers more than it helped them as Rudolph threw an interception in the end zone a few plays later. Freiermuth finished the playoff game as the Steelers’ leading receiver with 76 yards on five receptions, including a 33-yard catch-and-run up the left sideline earlier that same drive.