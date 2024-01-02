Watch: Show Steelers CB Chandon Sullivan Some Love

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at NCB Chandon Sullivan and his strong play the last two weeks. Now the Pittsburgh Steelers’ full-time slot corner with Patrick Peterson at safety, Sullivan made plays in wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. We go through several of those examples and how the Steelers are matching scheme to his strengths.

