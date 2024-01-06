Watch: Najee Harris Punches In 6-Yard TD, Capping Off Impressive Drive Against Ravens

In awful conditions on the road at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to third-year running back Najee Harris to be the plow horse on the second drive of the game.

It led to the game’s opening touchdown as Harris capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive by punching in a touchdown from 6 yards out.

Najee TD. Watch the pull by Seumalo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sk8dtw9NAX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

With the rain coming down rather hard in Baltimore, making for very sloppy conditions, the Steelers were methodical moving the football down the field on the second drive of the game. Riding Harris throughout the drive, they chewed up seven minutes and 32 seconds of clock before taking the 7-0 lead.

Harris is off to a fast start after having a 122-yard performance with two touchdowns on the road in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. After two drives against the Ravens, Harris has 35 yards on eight carries. His 6-yard touchdown also set a career-high for touchdowns in a season with his eighth rushing touchdown of the year.

On the 6-yard touchdown, left guard Isaac Seumalo had a big block on a trap, putting Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on his back, clearing a lane for Harris to get into the end zone. Harris now sits just 42 yards away from his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season.