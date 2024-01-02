Watch: Mic’d Up Mike Tomlin Gets Aggressive To Close Out Win In Seattle

In a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers got the ball back with a seven-point lead just after the two-minute warning. The Seahawks did a nice job of moving the ball throughout the game, evidenced by their 369 yards of total offense. With their offense on the field, the Steelers had an opportunity to close out the game without giving the Seahawks any more chances.

In a clip of Mic’d Up by NFL Films, you can see the decision-making process by Tomlin and his coaching staff as they tried to close out the game.

“Hey Sully, I don’t wanna get conservative, man,” Tomlin said to his interim play caller, QB coach Mike Sullivan, in a clip of the segment posted by NFL Films on X. “They’ve been pounding that run. Rhythm pass, play to win.” He can later be seen reiterating to Sullivan, “We ain’t gonna get conservative and scared. Rhythm pass, play to win.”

"Play to win." Mike Tomlin knew just how to close this one out 😏 @Steelers pic.twitter.com/lx0xHQa0ys — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 2, 2024

Though Tomlin is known for being a defensive coach with his hands all over the defense and its play calling, he helps guide the offense here in an important moment of the game. The Seahawks had two timeouts remaining and a stop would have afforded them one more opportunity to get the ball, albeit with just a few seconds left. The previous drive, the Seahawks had been loading up the box and prioritizing stopping the run, and it was starting to work for the first time all game. Following Nick Herbig’s forced fumble, the Steelers’ run plays went for one yard, three yards, and negative-one yard before they kicked the field goal. This is what prompted Tomlin to be aggressive with a pass.

“Ah, damn it, GP,” Tomlin exclaimed with WR George Pickens standing beside him. “Just get ready to make another damn play, get us out of here.”

That is exactly what happened as QB Mason Rudolph threw the ball on 1st and 10 to Pickens for a 24-yard gain to secure victory. The Steelers started that drive at the Seattle 44-yard line and Pickens’ catch ensured a very makeable 37-yard field goal at the very worst. A few plays later, Najee Harris rushed up the middle for what would have been a touchdown, but he slid to make sure the Seahawks couldn’t get the ball back.

As Pickens ran back off the field to the sideline, Tomlin shook his hand and said, “Freaky, routinely.”