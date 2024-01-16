Watch: Mason Rudolph Hits Calvin Austin III For TD, Pulling Steelers Within One Score

Just like that, the Pittsburgh Steelers are within one score on the road in the Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph capped off a great drive from the Steelers, hitting second-year receiver Calvin Austin III for a 7-yard touchdown, making it a 24-17 game in the fourth quarter.

The strike from Rudolph to Austin capped off a 12-play, 75-yard drive that featured a number of key plays from the Steelers, including a 19-yard strike from Rudolph to wide receiver George Pickens on a 3rd and 11, a 15-yard run on an end-around from Pickens, and then a pair of third-down conversions from wide receiver Diontae Johnson, setting up the score.

George Pickens catch on 3rd down late in 3rd Q #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FJkiWnAdn3 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 15, 2024

The touchdown drive has given the Steelers life in this playoff game. Now, the defense needs to get another stop. Let’s see if the defense can uphold its end of the bargain.