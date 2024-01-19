Watch: Keeanu Benton’s Club-Swim Move Is Ridiculous

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re taking a season-long view at Pittsburgh Steelers rookie NT Keeanu Benton. We’ve highlighted it before way back in Week One but Benton’s club-swim move is his go-to rush in the passing game and it’s proven to be highly effective. Nearly 60 percent of his pressures this year came off this move. We go through each of them and break down the technique and what makes it so effective.

