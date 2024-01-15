Watch: George Pickens Fumble Leads To Bills Touchdown

The first quarter for the Pittsburgh Steelers has gone from bad to worse. WR George Pickens’ costly fumble led to another Buffalo Bills touchdown, with QB Josh Allen hitting TE Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown one play later. With the score, the Bills have taken control, going up 14-0.

Pittsburgh began their third possession of the game with a sprint out to the right. QB Mason Rudolph hit Pickens open for what should’ve been a short gain to keep the offense on schedule. But Pickens turned upfield and fought for extra yards, losing the ball in the process. Initially called incomplete, the Bills challenged and won, Buffalo’s clear recovery giving them the ball.

Ball security was a point of emphasis by Mike Tomlin throughout the week, noting the Bills’ ability to rip the ball out. As a defense, Buffalo forced 14 fumbles during the regular season, including seven by their defensive backs. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson received credit for the fumble, giving them their eighth of the season.

Taking over on the next play. Allen hit rookie TE Dalton Kincaid down the seam, splitting the Steelers’ secondary for a 29-yard score.

It was Allen’s second touchdown pass to a tight end on the day, hitting TE Dawson Knox for a score on the previous possession. It’s the ninth touchdown the Steelers have allowed to opposing tight ends this season, eight coming since their Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has put themselves in another first-quarter hole, a familiar situation during their four-game postseason losing streak. They trail Buffalo 14-0 nearing the end of the first quarter.