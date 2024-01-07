Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs. Ravens

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. They are instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 18 vs Baltimore Ravens

1. Regular But Ridiculous – We’ve reached the end of the regular season and here we sit, looking for some help. A month ago, this team needed help. A lot of help. Not the type the Steelers are looking for now from the Miami Dolphins and/or Tennessee Titans. Throughout this season, the thought of double-digit wins and only having a chance at the playoffs was not even a thought. Yet here we are. The NFL is weird. Just when you think you have it figured out it throws you a curve. Lloyd Christmas said it best: “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

2. Greased Pigskin Contest – Another good quote, this one from Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh: “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains.” The rain was coming down the entire game. Some camera angles looked like funhouse mirrors. There are games you think the weather will affect the game and nothing happens. Not this one. Eight fumbles total, six by the Steelers and three from Mason Rudolph. A near interception in the first quarter. Three drops by Ravens receivers. Not pretty, but a win. The 2023 Steelers motto.

3. Let It Go – I may have mentioned this in past seasons but I’m saying it again. If a player is outside the numbers and trying to run off the field, and the ball is snapped, there should not be a flag for 12 men on the field. The player is not trying to get involved in the play. And a penalty just slows the game. It happened on at least one punt in this game and thanks to review assist (?) they threw a flag during the commercial. Why does it feel like the obscure rule penalties happen in Steeler games? Please change the rule, NFL.

4. Bottling Baltimore – A lot of the Steelers’ defensive success in the pass game came from keeping Tyler Huntley in the pocket. He ended up with 40 yards on the ground but 25 of those came on the final drive. Alex Highsmith getting held on three consecutive plays helped. The coverage was good and forcing Huntley to make the right decisions and throws from inside the pocket was a key to the win.

5. Unfriendly Fire – On top of the many injuries to the Steelers defense this season, many of those have come from getting hit by teammates. T.J. Watt was clipped by Montravius Adams leaving him with a likely MCL injury that hopefully will not keep him out of a playoff game if it happens. Minkah Fitzpatrick’s knee injury came when Patrick Peterson landed on him in coverage. Cole Holcomb was injured getting tangled with Keanu Neal in coverage. It seems like a higher number of teammates caused injuries than normal.

6. The Flying V – The Mighty Ducks made it famous. A formation used to push back the defense and give the puck handler room. This came to mind watching the Steelers’ offensive line. When running it downhill (they overused the toss play in this game) the line just drives forward and lets Najee Harris pick his way through. Issac Seumalo stood out to me. On several plays he was six or more yards downfield blocking leading the way. His trap block on the Harris touchdown run was a thing of beauty. In the three consecutive wins, the Steelers have run for 113, 202 and 155 yards. Kudos to the big guys up front.

7. He Was ThisClose – It has taken a while to get to this point, but Calvin Austin III is on the verge of scoring on a punt return. I have remarked in the past about his decision making overall. He generally makes the right decision on when to return it and when to let it go. In this game, he had 92 return yards for an average of 18.4. Up to this game, he had only 157 total on 24 returns. We know he’s got speed. The offense is still struggling with how to maximize him, but he has a chance to be explosive as a returner.

8. Northwestern Education – Being such a physical game, most of the praise to players goes to players for what they do with their bodies. Sometimes, it’s their brain that stands out. The play Godwin Igwebuike made on the kickoff was ridiculously smart. We’ve seen returners make mistakes on similar plays. The way that ball had stopped on the field, if he tries to return it, he likely doesn’t get far. Instead, he puts his feet out of bounds and lays down to touch the ball. This makes it a kickoff out of bounds and a penalty on the Ravens. That is well-coached and intelligent play on the move.

9. Lucky He Can Hold – Being a particularly good holder for Chris Boswell on field goals is saving P Pressley Harvin’s job right now. Watching Baltimore’s Jordan Stout average 53.9 yards on seven punts in that weather had to have Danny Smith at least a little envious. Harvin can do nothing right at the moment. Even when he gets a friendly roll inside the 10-yard libe it gets called back. It looks like he isn’t even following through with his leg. It’s like at some point he went to punt and completely missed and now he just makes sure he makes contact so it doesn’t happen again.

10. Hold Off On Choosing – Three starts, three wins with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. I am surprised at how well he’s played. In my opinion, the biggest differences between the sixth-year veteran and Kenny Pickett are Rudolph is finding the open receiver and not leaving the pocket to early. Now, he also stays in the pocket too long and always has but he is moving the offense and putting the receiver in position to run after the catch.

For the 2024 seasons, some say Rudolph should be the starter. To that I will say, pump the brakes. The NFL is littered with quarterbacks who have made a nice run only to come back down to earth. Tyler Huntley was one after four starts in late 2022. Joshua Dobbs is another notable example. People were naming him the replacement for Kirk Cousins for next year. Bailey Zappe, Tommy DeVito and even Joe Flacco have had nice runs but that doesn’t make them a full-time starter in the NFL. A lot can change from now until next season, so all I’m saying is enjoy this now. We don’t need to anoint a quarterback for 2024 right now.