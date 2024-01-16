Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs. Bills

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t hot takes meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Super Wild Card Week vs. Buffalo Bills

1. Ain’t No Stopping Us Now – The us in this scenario is the Buffalo Bills. Playing without T.J. Watt certainly hurt but I don’t know if he would have made enough of a difference. The only thing stopping the Bills offense was the Bills offense. Poor tackling, coverage issues, big holes allowed against the run were a part of the problem. When two safeties are your leading tacklers it’s not a good defensive performance. It’s hard to win giving up 179 on the ground and not getting nearly enough pressure.

2. Number 2 Likes Number 1 – One of the issues with Mason Rudolph’s game is he locks onto his No. 1 read. I’m pretty sure the first seven passes he threw were all to first read and he completed just two (one of those was a screen). After that he got a little better and worked through his progressions. Most of his yardage came on slants and checkdowns. That is not conducive to generating offense. It’s not all about him. The whole offense needs to be revamped. Hopefully, changes will come.

3. Special Spark – Once again, the offense got its kick in the pants from somewhere else. The defense did its part on multiple occasions this season and this time it was special teams. Montravius Adams got his big mitt up to block a kick and set up a short field for the Steelers’ first score. It really kept them in the game because everything was sliding downhill quickly. The Bills punter got injured on the play and they could not even take advantage of that, forcing just one punt in the second half. Without that play this could have been way worse.

4. He Who Hesitates – Josh Allen is a freaky athlete. Taking it 52 yards was impressive. The defensive play on that run was not. Now, I’m not sure if it was the slight implication that Allen might slide (Kenny Pickett-like) or the fact that Damontae Kazee was attempting to make the tackle, but it froze the other defenders. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson, and Levi Wallace had a triangle around Allen, and they all let up/relaxed just for a beat and Allen was by them. If they continue to the ball and help Kazee that play may never happen. We shall never know.

5. Blame Bill – During the Patriots’ two-decade run, Bill Belichick taught his receivers to overreact and beg for a flag on every incompletion to try to influence the referees. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. The quarterbacks have adopted this philosophy and now whenever they get hit, they whip their head to the referee and hold their arms in the air to get the call. I saw it in every playoff game this week. And since it will look bad if the flag doesn’t get thrown, they usually do it.

6. Run Vs. Pass Hits – To follow up on that, if a quarterback is on a designed run the “no hitting the quarterback” rules should be different. If it’s a designed run, you don’t get the benefit of the doubt. Especially a 6-5, 237-pound player. Personally, I think sliding to give yourself up puts you in a worse position rather than taking on a player like a normal ball carrier would. Especially with quarterbacks who like to push the limit of sliding at the last second. Suck it up, guys! Be a football player.

7. Protect One, Protect All – Yes, the quarterbacks make the most money and the NFL wants to protect them but what about the rest of the players? Joey Porter, Jr. was trying to make a tackle and was hit from behind a 300-plus pound player at full speed. No penalty. Allen Robinson II took a helmet-to-helmet hit on a play where he didn’t have a chance to protect himself. No penalty.

Being a referee is a difficult job. The speed of the game is immense at that level. Can we just get consistency across the league? What is unnecessary roughness in one game, or on one play for that matter, should be unnecessary roughness across the board. Rookie defensive backs and veteran receivers are important too.

8. I Can’t Call That – It was a strange play on a throw by Allen. The ball hit the bench that is 15 yards out of bounds. Ridiculously uncatchable. A flag was thrown. The penalty ended up being holding. It would have had to have happened before the ball was thrown and it looked like it was in the air. Pick up the flag. Even when they discuss it, they can’t get it right. It was a long discussion that probably went something like this.

Referee 1 – “I’ve got pass interference.”

Referee 2 – “The pass hit the bench on the sideline. It was uncatchable.”

Referee 1 – “Good point. I’ll pick up the flag.”

Referee 2 – “Wait. The fans are expecting a penalty. I can’t tell them there is no flag. They’ve got snowballs.”

Referee 1 – “Geez, you’re right. Holding?”

Referee 2 – “Yes, we’ll go with that.”

9. Pickens’ Potential – He has a bit of a mercurial temperament, and he can be emotional. But his flashes are blinding. He made a beautiful catch in traffic on a ball thrown behind him. Over his two seasons he has made some highlight-reel receptions. He led the league this year in yards per reception and he improved statistically in almost every category from his rookie campaign. Now, imagine him with a good quarterback. This season it was average or below from the Steelers quarterbacks. What could this guy do with a quarterback and coordinator who really knew how to get him the ball? I’m excited to see it and hope it happens before he becomes a free agent.

10. Over? Under? Both? – That is a wrap for the season and looking back I’m trying to figure out if this team overachieved or underachieved. Preseason gave us unproven yet hopeful expectations. The offense had no identity, a bad scheme, a coordinator lacking creativity and quarterback play below what we all had hoped. The defense dealt with numerous injuries to linebackers and safeties but tied for third in turnover differential and fifth in points allowed.

Posting five wins against playoff teams, finishing 5-1 in the toughest division in the NFL, and yet losing back-to-back games to 2-10 teams. Double-digit wins and a playoff appearance when most of the season it looked like the Steelers might be selecting in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. Did they simultaneously overachieve and underachieve? I think they did.