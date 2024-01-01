Tomlin’s Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (Jan. 1st)

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gives his press conference early in the week before each game, outlining what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Tomlin had to say.

If you want to watch the full press conference, you can visit the Steelers’ YouTube page here.

Before we get into the tidbits, here is everything we have written about so far today:

Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph Will Start Against Ravens, Kenny Pickett Is Healthy

Mike Tomlin Knows ‘Competitor’ Kenny Pickett Wants The Ball, Won’t Get Into Speculating About Team’s Future At QB

Kenny Pickett Was Healthy For Seahawks Game, Mike Tomlin Explains Why He Didn’t Dress

‘He Doesn’t Run From The Fight’: Joey Porter Jr. Is ‘Growing In All The Right Ways’ Says Tomlin

Tomlin, Steelers Focused On Ravens’ Schematics, Not Personnel, Ahead Of Season Finale

Tomlin Unfazed By Steelers’ Sudden Short Week: ‘We’ll Be There’

Injury Update: Three Steelers ‘Day By Day’ Heading Into Season Finale

CHESS, NOT CHECKERS

A week ago, the Steelers won their game against the Cincinnati Bengals by exploiting one-on-one matchups on the outside. Their first time seeing each other in the season, TE Pat Freiermuth torched the Bengals for 120 yards, and as a result they covered up the middle of the field in the second matchup. The Steelers took advantage by winning with George Pickens on the outside where he wasn’t being doubled as much.

This week, the Steelers will take the same approach, especially in a game where they do not know all the personnel that will be out on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. They already have the first-round bye secured for the AFC playoffs, so they are expected to rest at least some of their key starters.

“It’s chess, not checkers. They know us, we know them,” Tomlin said. “I think that’s one of the things that makes this matchup entertaining from a fan’s perspective. And so, we’re preparing with an edge for a lot of reasons, but first and foremost because it’s a must-win for us.”

Just because Lamar Jackson may sit this one out, doesn’t mean the Steelers can skate to an easy win. NFL rosters have a 53-man limit, so the Ravens cannot rest everybody. Think back to the 2019 season when the Steelers lost their final game of the season to Robert Griffin III while the Ravens rested Jackson and some other key starters.

MASON RUDOLPH’S CONFIDENCE IS CONTAGIOUS

Tomlin ripped off the Band-Aid on Monday during the press conference. He confirmed Kenny Pickett is healthy and also confirmed that Mason Rudolph is the starter. This could have ramifications for the future of the franchise, but you can’t fault him for doing whatever is necessary to get the win right now, and Rudolph is the clear answer after the last two weeks of production on offense. One of the things Tomlin likes is Rudolph’s confidence in himself and how that seems to be rubbing off on others in the unit.

“Like I mentioned when we inserted him, he’s got a great deal of confidence in himself, and it is real,” Tomlin said. “I think it’s contagious. He’s aggressive in style of play and I think that’s helpful, particularly when you are up against it.”

It is funny because in Rudolph’s Sunday postgame press availability posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page he discussed missing Allen Robinson II in the end zone and said, “I’m a little conservative at heart and I’d rather be safe than sorry.” Rudolph self-proclaims his nature to be conservative in his approach while Tomlin praises his aggression. Whereas Mitch Trubisky’s aggression is unsafe, Rudolph is finding a way to be aggressive while not making any key errors, as evidenced by his zero turnovers in two starts.

“The calculated risk taking associated with the pursuit of victory is important,” Tomlin said. “He’s displaying those things.”

BALTIMORE’S TWO-HEADED BACKFIELD A TOUGH NUT TO CRACK

The Ravens have been a great running team this season, and really for a number of years before that. Lamar Jackson is their leading rusher, but some of that is because of the injuries they have suffered to J.K. Dobbins and more recently Keaton Mitchell throughout the season. Where the Steelers have two running backs who are capable of playing on any down, the Ravens use more of a feature back and change-of-pace back setup.

“Gus Edwards has a definitive style. He’s downhill. You better hit and wrap and drive on him,” Tomlin said. “Justice Hill is really good in the perimeter and on the perimeter, and so they got a really nice organized and thoughtful division of labor that’s a tough nut to crack and highly efficient. As we sit here today, they’re ringing up points on a lot of people.”

The Edwards and Hill combined for 116 yards on just 19 carries against the Dolphins Sunday. The Ravens have become much more of a passing team under Todd Monken, but their running backs and the mobility of their quarterbacks help the running game succeed in a number of ways. The Steelers are thin up the middle of their defense, so that will be an important factor in the game.

IT ALL STARTS WITH THE RAVENS’ INSIDE LINEBACKERS

The Ravens enjoy the league’s No. 1 scoring defense, limiting the opposition to just 16.4 points per game. They have talent at every level of the defense, but their inside linebackers are the heart and soul of the unit. They traded for Roquan Smith last season and signed him to a big extension and drafted Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Both players are capable of playing in any situation, whether that is on run downs or in sub-package football on passing downs.

“It starts with that inside linebacker tandem,” Tomlin said. “‘Quan and Patrick Queen, they’re a tandem for all circumstances. They’re good in the run game, whether it’s downhill or on the perimeter. They’re good in the passing game, whether it’s coverage or it’s blitzers or rushers. They’re a catalyst for a lot that goes on with that group.”

A quick glance at the tandem’s Pro Football Focus grades back up Tomlin’s assertion. Smith has a 79.2 overall grade with a 71.1 run defense grade and an 84.1 coverage grade. Queen has a 76.0 overall grade with a 67.4 run defense grade and a 77.5 coverage grade. The Steelers have struggled to utilize the middle of the field throughout this season and that is unlikely to change against the Ravens, who are excelling in that area.