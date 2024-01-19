‘They Don’t Have Josh Allen’: Analyst Says Steelers Will Have Same Problems In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation is the primary topic of discussion heading into the offseason. Mike Tomlin answered some quarterback-related questions during his season-ending press conference on Thursday, naming Kenny Pickett the starter for 2024 while emphasizing “there will be competition.”

During The Doug Gottlieb Show earlier this week, analyst and radio host Doug Gottlieb cited quarterback play as the Steelers’ biggest ongoing issue.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are gonna have the exact same problem next year no matter who the coach is,” Gottlieb said. “You know what the problem is? They don’t have Josh Allen.”

Gottlieb makes a valid point. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, the Steelers are dead last in the NFL in passing touchdowns (25 in the last two seasons). The combination of Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph hasn’t performed at the same level as quarterbacks for the top teams in the AFC. Tomlin has accomplished more with less, taking the Steelers to a 9-8 record in Pickett’s rookie season and a playoff berth this year despite sporting one of the league’s least productive offenses. But until the Steelers find a legitimate starting quarterback, they’ll remain nothing more than wild-card contenders, falling short in the playoffs when facing serious competition.

If Pickett doesn’t show significant improvement next season, particularly after the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, the Steelers won’t be able to get over the hump.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t have a dude taking the snap, you’re at a sizable disadvantage…no one’s ever done it without dudes,” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb referenced Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and others as “Dudes” (with a capital D) to hammer his point. The coaching staff, schematic changes, and other player acquisitions are inconsequential if the Steelers maintain their current level of quarterback play. Others in the NFL media have suggested that the Steelers go after a top free agent, such as Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield, or that they look to trade for someone like Justin Fields. However, each of these options carry substantial risks, and it’s worth questioning if the aforementioned quarterbacks even in the category of “Dudes” that Gottlieb mentioned.

Regardless, the Steelers have some difficult decisions to make this offseason. Addressing the quarterback room is just one of many, beginning with the addition of a new offensive coordinator. Whether the Steelers seek a big quarterback signing, draft an early-round quarterback, or stick with Pickett and Rudolph as their top guys, the passing game needs to make real strides for them to win a playoff game and compete for another Lombardi Trophy.