The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bills Playoff Game Changes, Postponement Impact, Roster Moves, Tomlin Reports, & More

Season 14, Episode 76 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest on the Super Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills being moved from Sunday to Monday afternoon. We go over why the postponement happened, how much changes because of it and much more.

Does the postponing of the game between the Steelers and the Bills significantly favor the home team now? We discuss that topic quite a bit early in this show.

The Steelers and Bills both made transactions on Sunday ahead of Monday’s game, so we recap those practice squad elevations during this Monday morning episode. We also discuss when the Steelers will play next weekend in the Divisional Round of the playoffs should they beat the Bills on Monday afternoon.

The speculation related reports concerning the future of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin have not slowed down these last few days, so Alex and I make sure to touch on those latest such offerings during this episode.

The Super Wild Card weekend already has several winners and losers heading into Monday, so Alex and I quickly discuss the outcomes of the Saturday and Sunday playoff games later in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 31-minute episode as well and we’ll be back on Tuesday to recap the Steelers game against the Bills at some point during the day.

