The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bills Game Recap, Tomlin Press Conference, Biggest Offseason Questions, & More

Season 14, Episode 77 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2023 season ending for the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to their Monday Super Wild Card game loss to the Buffalo Bills.

We quickly discuss the inactive list the Steelers submitted ahead of the Monday game and the injuries that took place during the road contest.

Alex and I dive into our complete recap of the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Bills. We go through the complete game based on the television tape and discuss what went wrong, what went right, and several individual performances and plays.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had an interesting end to his postgame press conference on the heels of him being asked about his contract situation. Alex and I certainly address that topic as well as Tomlin’s recent and past history in the playoffs.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward, QB Mason Rudolph and RB Najee Harris all said notable things after the Monday loss to the Bills, so Alex and I recap and discuss those main talking points that those players produced.

The Steelers face several big questions heading into the offseason, so Alex and I rank and discuss those. We also talk about where the Steelers are now set to select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, what their unrestricted free agent list looks like this offseason and more.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 110-minute episode and we end it by answering several questions sent in from listeners of the show.

