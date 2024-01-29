The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Interviewing Arthur Smith, Jeremiah Moon Claim, Championship Games Recap & More

Season 14, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers interviewing former Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith for theor open offensive coordinator job.

We go deep into the NFL history of Smith during our conversation and discuss things that have stuck out with his past offenses when it comes to scheme and personnel usage. We also discuss the possibility of Smith ultimately being the Steelers’ choice and whether we think more interviews might take place with the likes of Klint Kubiak of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Steelers claimed LB Jeremiah Moon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend, so Alex and I discuss the details of that transaction and the uniqueness of it. Will the Steelers need to waive a player to make room for Moon? Alex quickly profiled Moon over the weekend, so we discuss what all he found out about the player and how he fits on the Steelers’ roster this offseason.

The NFL conference championship games took place on Sunday, so Alex and I give our thoughts on those two contests that included the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Ravens and the 49ers beating the Detroit Lions. We spend time discussing the two fourth-down decisions that Lions HC Dan Campbell made in the second half of his team’s game.

With the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl week now underway, Alex and I discuss a few more draft prospects during this episode.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 89-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions sent in from listeners of the show.

