The Terrible Podcast — Talking Mike Tomlin Thursday Presser, OC Search, 2024 QB Outlook, Steelers 2024 Salary Cap Situation & More

Season 14, Episode 79 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had to say Thursday during his annual end-of-the-season press conference.

Tomlin discussed how the team will go about looking for a new offensive coordinator in the coming weeks, so we spend a little time discussing that topic. We also talk about how the team would apparently like to re-sign QB Mason Rudolph this offseason to compete against QB Kenny Pickett. We discuss the outlook for the quarterback position as a whole when it comes to the 2024 Steelers.

Tomlin obviously gave us several other talking points to discuss as part of his Thursday press conference. We go through them all one by one. We also discuss the health outlook of the Steelers heading into the offseason.

With it sounding like the Steelers will pick up the fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris this offseason, Alex and I discuss the possibility of the team signing him to a long-term extension. We also talk about whether OT Broderick Jones will get moved to the left side in 2024.

It sounds like DT Cameron Heyward won’t be retiring this offseason so Alex and I discuss that news during this show and how his contract might be manipulated in the coming weeks.

The Steelers signed 17 players to Reserve/Future contracts this week and with an initial Rule of 51 now established for the team, Alex and I go over the 2024 salary cap situation and outlook moving into the offseason. We discuss possible contract terminations, restructurings and much, much more in this show.

With the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs now on tap, Alex and I give our picks against the spread for the four games that will take place this weekend.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 116-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions sent in from listeners of the show.

