Season 14, Episode 80 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Divisional Round playoff games that took place over the weekend. Within that, we discuss a controversial rule related to touchbacks that might be changed this offseason.

Alex and I look at the offensive ANY/A stats of not only the remaining four teams in this year’s playoffs but also the teams that made the playoffs this year. We also talk about the Steelers’ options at quarterback this offseason should the team surprisingly go outside the organization via a trade, free agency, or the draft.

The Steelers will hire a new offensive coordinator this offseason and ahead of that happening, Alex has compiled a list of the most logical candidates. We go over his list of names and discuss a few others not included on it.

Will Steelers C Mason Cole survive his roster bonus due date in March? Alex and I discuss the possibility of that happening and, more importantly, why it might happen. We also discuss several other Steelers due March roster bonuses.

With the annual Senior Bowl getting close, Alex and I discuss one defensive lineman that the Steelers might have eyes on in Mobile, Ala.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 93-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions sent in from listeners of the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Divisional Round Games, Steelers Logical OC Candidates, Mason Cole March Outlook, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5375590291

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 80 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n