T.J. Watt Latest Steeler To Support Mike Tomlin: ‘Don’t Want To Play For Anybody But Mike T.’

As questions around Mike Tomlin’s future linger, Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt is the latest star player to throw support behind his head coach.

Speaking to reporters during the team’s “locker room cleanout” day, the first day of the team’s offseason, Watt said he loves playing for Tomlin and it was one reason why he signed his long-term deal with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2021 season.

“I don’t want to play for anybody but Mike T,” Watt said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

TJ Watt said his desire to play for Mike Tomlin was part of his contract discussions. “I don’t want to play for anybody but Mike T.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 16, 2024

“I want to play for Mike T,” Watt said via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “It was huge in my contract talks…you guys understand and see in the way I talk about how much I respect and appreciate him as a coach, as a man, as a leader. That’s my endorsement for him.”

T.J. Watt: “I want to play for Mike T. It was huge in my contract talks. I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T.” pic.twitter.com/XONTATEIgS — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) January 16, 2024

Due to an MCL sprain, Watt wasn’t playing for Tomlin during Monday’s Wild Card loss. On the sideline with a headset instead of a helmet, Pittsburgh’s pressure on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was limited, sacking him twice but hitting him only three total times. The Steelers are now 1-11 when Watt doesn’t suit up. And for the fifth-straight time in the playoffs, 2017 to present day, Pittsburgh allowed 30-plus points, the only team to ever do so.

He joins Cam Heyward as two of the most recognizable Steelers to publicly support Tomlin and hope he returns next year. Heyward has made multiple passionate defenses of Tomlin since yesterday’s loss as Heyward seems set on playing one more year in the league.

Watt ended his regular season as the NFL’s sack leader for the third time in his career, an official league record. He began the year by setting the Steelers’ franchise mark for career sacks and with another 19 under his belt, is on the cusp of cracking triple-digits, currently sitting at 96.5. Had he not missed half of last season with a pectoral injury, he’d already be there. Watt made his sixth Pro Bowl and fourth All-Pro team, a Hall of Fame resume even before his 30th birthday.

Speaking during his postgame press conference, Tomlin walked off the podium when asked about his contract status and NFL future. If previous seasons are any indication, he’ll hold his year-end presser either Wednesday or Thursday and will surely be asked again. Whether or not he answers remains to be seen but it’s likely he’ll give some indication about his status going forward. Under contract through next year, the Steelers reportedly want to extend him as opposed to reaching “lame duck” status going into 2024.

Tomlin’s still young, only 51, but has served as Steelers’ head coach for 17 years. Indications are he’ll return but the decision will be up to him. If Watt had his way, Tomlin will be back on the sidelines come the fall.