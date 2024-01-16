Steelers Will Hold 20th Overall Pick Of 2024 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their playoff game 31-17 against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Season. With their elimination from contention, they now know the draft pick that they will hold in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers will select 20th in the upcoming draft, per Tankathon.

The 19th through the 24th pick are reserved for the losers of the Wild Card round and then the Steelers were tied for the worst win-loss record with the Los Angeles Rams. The Steelers had a slightly harder strength of schedule and also beat the Rams head-to-head, so the Steelers are one after them.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Philadelphia Eagles helped the Steelers by one pick number because the Buccaneers would have held a lower overall win-loss record.

That is the same number they held two years ago in 2022 when they selected QB Kenny Pickett as the first quarterback taken off the board. Prior to that, the last time the Steelers held the 20th draft pick was in 1985 when they selected DE Darryl Sims in the first round.

Out of the past ten drafts, the Steelers have selected 20th-or-higher in seven of them. Last season, they held the 17th overall draft selection and traded up three spots to land OT Broderick Jones at 14.

The Steelers team needs will be greatly influenced by some of their free agency decisions, and the status of certain players’ health. Cole Holcomb will still be under contract, but coming off a significant knee injury, for example. Quarterback will need to be addressed at some point, though likely not right away in the first round. The secondary could use an infusion of youth with Patrick Peterson aging and the need for a long-term answer opposite Joey Porter Jr.

The defensive line is another target with DE Cameron Heyward turning 35 before next season. The offensive line could also use a long-term answer opposite OT Broderick Jones to allow him to move back to his natural left tackle position. Center is an urgent issue as well with Mason Cole struggling with his snaps and consistency throughout the season.

Some of these needs will be addressed in free agency and others will become larger needs as the Steelers’ internal free agents sign elsewhere.

As always on the site, we will shift into offseason-mode with draft content and analysis to come. There will be a team at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl coming up in just a couple weeks.