Steelers Week 18 Tuesday Estimated Injury Report: Kenny Pickett Listed As Full Participant, Four Others Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released the first injury report for their final regular-season game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday.

For the first time since injuring his ankle on Dec. 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, leading to tightrope surgery, quarterback Kenny Pickett was listed as a full participant in practice Tuesday by the team. However, it was an estimated practice report as it was a walk-through for the team. Though Pickett is fully healthy, the Steelers were still without linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) on Tuesday. Both were listed as DNPs on the estimated report.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), running back Najee Harris (knee), defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (groin) and safety Trenton Thompson (neck) were all listed as limited participants on Tuesday in the estimated report.

Steelers Tuesday Estimated Injury Report

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec)

Limited

S Trenton Thompson (neck)

RB Najee Harris (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

DL Cam Heyward (groin)

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

During his Monday press conference, Mike Tomlin noted that Fitzpatrick, Thompson, and Roberts were all “day-by-day,” giving them a chance to play this weekend. Fitzpatrick and Thompson were both injured in the Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts while Roberts went down early in the Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In their win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers again started Patrick Peterson and Eric Rowe at safety. Myles Jack earned the start in place of Roberts while Mark Robinson and Mykal Walker split time opposite of him. Robinson played in base packages while Walker played in nickel groupings.

Pickett’s full return to practice is a good sign regarding his health entering the Week 18 matchup against the Ravens, a game in which he will back up Mason Rudolph. He confirmed to reporters earlier in the day he will serve as the No. 2 quarterback against the Ravens.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off at 4:30 PM/EST.