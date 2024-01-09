Steelers Vs. Ravens Week 18: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Pittsburgh took care of business in the 2023 season finale, getting the 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, and getting the additional help they needed to make the postseason. In a gritty, rainy battle, the running game thrived again with 155 yards. Converting for a score in the red zone, controlling time of possession, and the defense making plays/limiting the scoreboard were some keys to the needed victory.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The best grade on offense was TE Connor Heyward (90.1, 23 snaps). Thankfully recognized, with a great run blocking game, primarily as a puller in power run concepts (79.3-RBLK). He had two catches for two yards each, on that moved the chains upon his diving effort. Didn’t expect receiving to be his highest grade though (87.1), or to be the highest graded Steeler in Week 18, but thoroughly enjoyed his performance.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two here. WR Diontae Johnson (87.5, 30) provided the highlight for the passing game by far. Opened the fourth quarter on an electrifying post route on third and four, thrown perfectly by QB Mason Rudolph, taking the intermediate target for excellent YAC and a 71-yard triple explosive house call. He had four catches on five targets, and 89 yards on the day. Johnson tallied another touchdown, with five in 2023, after having none last season.
RB Najee Harris was a force once again, with two straight 100-plus rushing games to end 2023 (none previously). Perfect timing, earning 1,000 yards rushing making Steelers history, and huge to Pittsburgh making the playoffs. 112 yards on 26 attempts, 4.3 YPC, and a touchdown in the finale. Four touchdowns the first 14 games, compared to four scores the last three game is one of many positive run game trends, and hopefully continues for playoff success.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
G Isaac Seumalo (78.5, 62) was a force for the majority of the game, particularly setting the tone as a run blocker (76.0-RBLK). Highlights were a pulling pancake on the Harris touchdown, and pushing his man downfield repetitively, playing to the whistle admirably. 64.2-PBLK, including two hurries, lower than I expected, and Seumalo has been impressive on the three-game winning streak to close the year.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
RB Jaylen Warren (49.2, 27) makes this list for only the second time in 2023. Most notable were two fumbles (one lost), an issue for both teams in the conditions. 3.7 YPA, nine attempts, 33 yards is not the typically great stat line he’s put up either, and was limited as a receiver with 3.4 YPR (five catches, 17 yards).
T Broderick Jones (48.3, 62) particularly struggled as a pass blocker (34.2), including three pressures, two hurries, and a sack allowed just before halftime that was (recovered by T Dan Moore). Jones recovered the other Warren fumbles, along with some great moments in the run game, but inconsistent (51.8-RBLK).
The lowest grade QB Mason Rudolph (39.4, 62). He was also dinged for three fumbles (one lost), appropriately, but a 46.2-PASS grade is just wrong. Conditions and game circumstance led to asking less of the pass game. Rudolph facilitated what was needed overall, going 18/20 for a 90.0 completion rate that sets a franchise record. A dime throw to Johnson was of course the highlight in a low 152-yard outing. 100-plus passer rating the last three games, aligning with Pittsburgh’s winning streak are very exciting heading into the postseason.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Three players, thankfully. The highest grade on defense and overall was Mark Robinson (94.2). Outstanding game on 13 snaps, and five combined tackles (third on team). Darted in as a free blitzer for a sack, shot another gap for a forced fumble/turnover, and two awesome run stops impressively fighting through a block on one in particular. Great to see young man.
Encouragingly, another elite game for EDGE T.J. Watt (91.6), highlighted by two sacks that set official league history (91.0-PRSH) and was also good in run defense overall (80.2). Three tackles for loss amongst his eight total tackles (second on team), with five of them going for stops (unsuccessful plays). Unfortunately, terrible news came in the victory, an MCL injury that took him out of the contest (30 snaps), and almost certainly for the playoffs. Gut-wrenching.
DL Armon Watts received his best grade of the year (90.3, nine). Noted a good pass rush in the first half, but up and down run defense. Did thoroughly enjoying a rep in the third quarter for a stop and set the edge well on a fourth quarter screen. Surprised he made this tier, with his other primary PFF grades landing lower as well: 77.3-RDEF, 67.4-TACK, and 74.3-PRSH.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two in this tier. EDGE Alex Highsmith (87.2, 49) was great, starting with providing pressure that aided both of Watt’s sacks. PFF charted him for four pressures (all hurries), and in the backfield constantly (80.4-PRSH), particularly in the second half including post Watt-injury. Three combined tackles, one for a solid run stop, and also enjoyed a hit in coverage to jar the ball incomplete.
LB Elandon Roberts (83.6, 22) returned from injury in the finale, admirably. He provided a tackle for a stop, working through traffic to tackle a screen for two yards. Not much to speak of statistically, had a couple poor reps in run defense, and one as a pass rusher in my notes. PFF viewed his outing more favorably: 69.8-RDEF, 71.4-TACK, and particularly a 77.7-COV grade on zero targets.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Five here. S Eric Rowe (79.4, 52), ending the regular season with a bang, and best grades of 2023. The highlight was the forced fumble turnover with 7:19 left and a seven-point lead, led the team with 12 combined tackles, and a pass defensed on a jarring hit from zone-coverage. He did that on several occasions from deep safety, impressively making tackles around five yards (not considered stops). His lone pass rush failed (58.5), but very encouraging his third game as a Steeler.
DL Cameron Heyward (76.5, 44) was quiet early, but encouragingly came on in the second half with some good plays as a pass rusher (four pressures, all hurries), for his best 78.3-PRSH in 2023. He also had two tackles, both against the run, including a stop.
CB Levi Wallace (74.1, 57) made some plays, my favorite great coverage on a fourth quarter third and eight incompletion (punt), along with reacting/pushing a RB catch out of bounds for a minimal three yards. He allowed a 27-yard catch that included a missed tackle though, a major blemish on an otherwise good day.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (74.0) had just three snaps, all in run defense, and provided a strong one yard stop in limited playing time.
EDGE Markus Golden (71.4, 21) was called on upon Watt’s injury, and delivered big with a fourth quarter fumble recovery and third and five sack with 43 seconds left, both huge plays in staying up on the scoreboard. Had another pressure, was in the backfield often in the fourth quarter, and was also in on two back-to-back run stops. Deserved a much better grade.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three players. Patrick Peterson (39.6, 57) struggled more at safety this game, most notably missed a tackle opportunity on the lone TD catch from their TE. Rookie DL Keeanu Benton (38.8, 20) earned his worst grade, pushed around and gap issues against the run (36.6). The lowest grade on was LB Myles Jack (36.9, 35), with a particularly rough fourth quarter including a poor zone drop (third down conversion), churned/poor run defense, and missing a tackle on a RB dump off (14 yards).
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
The highest-grade on special teams was a tie: Godwin Igwebuike (70.4, 14), and Miles Boykin (70.4, 22). Igwebuike showed great awareness on a punt stopping near the sideline, running out of bounds, and then touching it for an illegal punt penalty on Baltimore. Boykin wasn’t able to keep a punt from a touchback but did have a nice block on a 34-yard punt return by Calvin Austin III, who had a nice game (64.5).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. Connor Heyward (45.7, 18) did have a holding penalty on a punt return but provided the onside kick recovery to officially put the game away and a nice block on the aforementioned punt return. Punter Pressley Harvin has derailed (42.2), worst grade of 2023 and his career, with three punts under 40 yards and only one of those inside the 20. Sayonara. The lowest graded special teamer was LS Christian Kuntz (28.7).
Surprises:
- Rudolph, discussed in the bad offensive grades.
- Golden, discussed in good defensive grades.
- Watts, discussed in elite defensive grades.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. RAVENS WEEK 18 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 18: OFF-Rudolph/OL sans Daniels. DEF-Peterson/Porter/Wallace. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson. OFF-Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.