Steelers Vs. Ravens Sack Breakdown

Breaking down the three sacks that the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their Week 18 finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

1. 1st and 10, :42 2nd. 11 personnel. Five block + RB check/release vs four-man rush.

Rookie RT Broderick Jones again shows his biggest issue. Dropping his head and eyes on his punch in pass protection. Doubling over too much and not playing with a sound enough base to make significant first contact and seal the edge.

Here, veteran LDE Jadeveon Clowney is able to turn the edge on him, ripping through and getting to Mason Rudolph. The ball flies up into the air as Rudolph tried to get rid of it, LT Dan Moore Jr. falling on the ball to prevent the turnover.

There’s a case to be made for Rudolph to hitch and climb but Jones’ technique is poor here and it’s been a recurring problem.

Blame: Broderick Jones

2. 3rd and 11, :11 2nd. 11 personnel. Five block vs four-man rush.

Here, it’s the other tackle, LT Dan Moore Jr. He doesn’t have the issue Jones does, he’s playing with a good base, but the punch is equally as weak. Independent hands and Moore doesn’t land a strong initial strike on the roght outside linebacker, already cornering past when Moore throws his right, inside hand.

He can’t seal him upfield, and the right outside linebackers flattens to the quarterback, knocking the ball out in the process. Baltimore recovers and Pittsburgh’s chance for points at the end of the half is gone.

Blame: Dan Moore, Jr.

3. 2nd and 14, 6:53 3rd. 11 personnel (empty). Five block vs four-man rush.

Finally, the Ravens pull one over on the Steelers. Working out of empty with no back, the Steelers call a full slide to the field side/left side (from Pittsburgh’s point of view). Baltimore was a well-timed blitz the other way, No. 30 Trenton Simpson blitzing away from the slide as the right outside linebacker drops out.

He’s a free runner and takes down Rudolph, who has no shot to get away and isn’t as mobile as Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky.

On paper, it might look like RG James Daniels’ fault. But the slide is the call and he’s initially covered up here as he works to the 1T before realizing he’s spiking away, drawing eyes for Simpson to run through. Pittsburgh had been “popping” out the backside guard on slides in these moments but LG Isaac Seumalo doesn’t do it here. I’m not sure it would’ve made a difference.

Pittsburgh’s handled some of these overloads and pressures better throughout the season, but this was a miscue. Buffalo could try to replicate.

Blame: Scheme Issue

Sack Breakdown (Game)

Broderick Jones: 1.0

Dan Moore Jr.: 1.0

Defensive Scheme: 1.0

Penalty Breakdown (Game)

Mason Cole: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (Season)

Dan Moore Jr.: 6.5

Coverage/Scheme: 4.5

Mason Cole: 3.5

Broderick Jones: 3.0

Jaylen Warren: 3.0

Kenny Pickett: 2.5

James Daniels: 2.0

Najee Harris: 2.0

Matt Canada: 1.5

Chukwuma Okorafor: 1.5

Mitch Trubisky: 1.5

Mason Rudolph: 1.5

Isaac Seumalo: 1.0

Receivers: 1.0

Nate Herbig: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN (SEASON – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY)

Chukwuma Okorafor: 4

Mason Cole: 3

James Daniels: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 2

Broderick Jones: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1