Steelers Thursday Wild Card Injury Report: Minus T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Looking Healthy For Bills Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their second injury report of the week ahead of the team’s AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Per their report, several players limited yesterday were full today. Practicing in full were RB Najee Harris (knee), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pec), and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

DT Cam Heyward (rest) was limited while OLB T.J. Watt (knee) was the only Steeler who failed to practice.

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

DNP

LB T.J. Watt (knee)

Limited

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

Full

RB Najee Harris (knee)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Fitzpatrick returned to practice in full yesterday and told reporters earlier in the day that he will play against the Bills. He missed the previous three games due to a knee injury. His return will be a boost to a Steelers’ defense without T.J. Watt for this game, ruled out due to an MCL sprain. Damontae Kazee will also return following his three-game suspension.

Roberts isn’t fully healed from a pec injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. After missing the following week, he suited up in the finale, logging over 20 defensive snaps and making one tackle. He’s expected to play against the Bills, a notion strengthened by his full participation today after being limited Wednesday.

Harris and Seumalo failed to practice yesterday while they nurse injuries they’ve been dealing with for weeks. Both are fully expected to play against the Bills. Neither have missed a game this season while Harris hasn’t missed a game in his three-year career, making him one of football’s most durable runners.

While the loss of Watt is huge, the rest of the team looks to be in good shape healthwise heading into Wild Card weekend.

The Steelers and Bills kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.