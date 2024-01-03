Steelers’ Passing Charts: Week 17 Vs. Seahawks

Two straight wins, most recently 30-23 with solid performances on offense, have the Pittsburgh Steelers in position to make the postseason. For the second season, I am charting, visualizing, and providing takeaways for the all-important quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Couple notes. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with batted passes at the line of scrimmage that affect the intended pass location. This week, three throwaways and a batted pass were removed.

QB Mason Rudolph encouragingly stacked another strong performance, going 18/24 on the stat sheet for an impressive 75-percent completion rate. So, Rudolph had just three non-throwaway incompletions, and one was batted, on a very efficient day. A healthy 274 yards too, with a 112.2-rating. No touchdowns or interceptions, along with no turnover-worthy plays, and facilitated five-of-seven explosive plays on offense.

Smart decisions, pocket presence, and confidence in Rudolph from the coaching staff are very encouraging. The team playing cleaner with only two penalties, and the rest of the offense stepping up with the great run game, allowed the offense to control the clock and their gameplan. Another great trend is YAC from playmakers, allowing Rudolph to take what is there in the passing game, and doing a great job of that.

Let’s examine the 20 charted-passes further, with number of throws at each pass distance for Week 17:

#1. 0-5 air-yards: 50-percent. Back to the most common distance this week. Rudolph showed great presence right away, working through his progressions and finding WR Diontae Johnson who got pivot route separation at four air-yards, and nice YAC for a 13-yard gain.

One-of-two early game charted incompletions came at this distance, a third and five scramble-drill (pressure-G Isaac Seumalo) where WR George Pickens worked back to Rudolph and nabbed the short target on a high pass with good body control but was pushed out of bounds before getting his second foot down.

Despite a low-snap at Rudolph’s feet, a second quarter third and four was a decisive throw to TE Pat Freiermuth in the flat at two air-yards, with a nice rub from Johnson to free him for awesome YAC and an explosive 25 yards to the red zone (second TD drive, RB Najee Harris).

The second drive of the third quarter featured a successful screen to RB Jaylen Warren, catching it at the line and getting a chain moving ten yards on second and eight, noting a good block from C Mason Cole. Next example was another low snap, though.

That early fourth quarter third and five in the red zone was a checkdown to Warren over the middle but corralled by two defenders just short for four yards. This led to one of Rudolph’s late down sneak conversions, but ultimately a FG settle.

#2. 5-10 air-yards: 35-percent. Several at five air-yards, starting with an early game stop route to Pickens, decisive throw but tackled quick. Third and four before halftime, it’s a nice throw and out route from Johnson, for a big red zone conversion (aforementioned first Harris TD drive).

Following a false start (TE Connor Heyward), it’s first and 15. Rudolph decisively takes the open stop route at six air-yards to Freiermuth, who adds great YAC for 14 yards and a more manageable second down.

Mid fourth quarter was a rare drive Seattle clamped the run, leading to one of Pittsburgh’s few third and longs (12). The Seahawks dropped into zone, encouraging the short target on an in route from Warren, tackled quick for just five yards (aforementioned FG settle).

My favorite example was the late fourth quarter. Two-minute warning, 30-20 lead, most teams run it out and risk giving the opposition another chance. Coach Mike Tomlin was aggressive, trusting Rudolph on first down, with a great throw and slant at nine air-yards to Pickens, separating/juking for excellent YAC and explosive 24 yards to ice the game. Love it.

#3. Explosive: 20-percent. With the valiant team-effort, only three attempts here. First was an aggressive decision to go for it on fourth and five in the first quarter, but Rudolph underthrows the back-shoulder to Pickens, and it’s broken up. Preceding this was the third and five fail to Pickens, and thankfully they connected on all seven targets after these two incompletions.

This included the two-explosive air-yard completions of the game, both corner routes. First was early second quarter, getting open on the left side for the catch at 24 air-yards with YAC on the 37-yard gain, but one of two near fumble turnovers from WRs that luckily went out of bounds at the end of the run. Ball security drills, please.

The other was a fourth quarter third and five, an impressive highlight from both parties. Rudolph showed no fear despite interior pressure and “put it in the sky” as Pickens likes to say, delivering with an amazing outstretched/diving 34-yard wow catch. My goodness.

T-fourth. 10-15 air-yards: 15-percent. First example was a first quarter second and nine, a high pass to Pickens on the intermediate stop route, a solid first down catch to the red zone (Warren TD drive).

Third and 14 late third quarter, Rudolph got this pass off (pressure-T Broderick Jones) to Pickens on the stick route, ran short of the sticks and tackled quick for 11 yards and led to Pittsburgh’s first punt.

T-fourth. 15-20 air-yards: 15-percent. Two throws here, both to Johnson. First was a play-action comeback, nice throw and contested catch, but near huge turnover fumbling as he thankfully stepped out of bounds first. In a low turnover game for both sides, these two near fumbles from WRs thankfully weren’t detrimental.

The other was the longest play of the game. On intermediate crossers, Johnson gets wide open on a busted coverage, catching the high pass off play-action at 15-yards with substantial room to roam for explosive YAC and a 42-yard gain to the red zone (Harris’ second TD drive).

#6. Behind-the-Line: 5-percent. Only one this game, a flip pass to Pickens, avoiding the free rusher and getting to the edge for ten yards to the red zone, with a Warren block in front to boot.

Here are the dots of completions/incompletions for the game:

The visual reiterates the efficient day, and where his two charted incompletions came. Both were near the sidelines to Pickens on consecutive late down fails (third/fourth and five) early in the game. The fourth down was an explosive air-yard attempt, going 2-of-3 on the day. Wow. Not much over the middle, a theme in both starts.

Now for the heat-maps for charted-passes, then completions only:

Rudolph favored the right side, going 10-of-11 (90.9-percent), 4-of-4 on/between the hashes, and 4-of-5 to the left. The first chart is similar to most 2023 Steelers games in terms of distances regardless of quarterback. Much less drop-off on the completions only view than Rudolph’s predecessors, encouragingly. Hopefully continues to “point-guard” an efficient offense in his well-deserved start in the 2023 finale.

Now, here’s all 451 charted throws of 2023, with frequencies by distance and previous averages:

#1. 0-5 air-yards: Season 35.3-percent. Previously 34.6-percent.

#2. 5-10 air-yards: Season 23.9-percent. Previously 23.4-percent.

#3. Behind-the-line: Season 17.5-percent. Previously 18.1-percent.

#4. 10-15 air-yards: Season 13.3-percent. Previously 13.2-percent.

#5. Explosive: Season 12.4-percent. Previously 12.3-percent.

#6. 15-20 air-yards: Season 11.1-percent. Previously 11.1-percent.

No rank changes. The biggest uptick was 0-5 air-yards, returning to the most common distance, and largest decrease was behind-the-line, encouraging IMO.

Here are dots for 2023 charted throws, along with completion rates by distance:

PICKETT:

Behind-the-line: Season 51/58 (87.9-percent).

0-5 air-yards: Season 75/99 (75.8-percent).

5-10 air-yards: Season 52/75 (69.3-percent).

10-15 air-yards: Season 19/38 (50-percent).

15-20 air-yards: Season 15/34 (44.1-percent).

Explosive: Season 12/33 (36.4-percent).

TRUBISKY:

Behind-the-line: Season 12/14 (85.7-percent).

0-5 air-yards: Season 34/44 (77.3-percent).

5-10 air-yards: Season 15/20 (75-percent).

10-15 air-yards: Season 4-10 (40-percent).

15-20 air-yards: Season 5/13 (38.5-percent).

Explosive: Season 4/15 (26.7-percent).

RUDOLPH:

Behind-the-line: Season 7/7 (100-percent). Previously 6/6 (100-percent).

0-5 air-yards: Season 14/16 (87.5-percent). Previously 5/6 (83.3-percent).

5-10 air-yards: Season 11/12 (91.7-percent). Previously 5/6 (83.3-percent).

10-15 air-yards: Season 7/11 (63.6-percent). Previously 4/8 (50-percent).

15-20 air-yards: Season 2/3 (66.7-percent). Previously 0/1 (0-percent).

Explosive: Season 4/8 (50-percent). Previously 2/5 (40-percent).

Rudolph expectedly improved across the board and leads all QBs at each distance. Smaller sample size, but rather impressive feats so far.

To close, here are heat maps for charted passes through Week 17, then completions only:

CAVEAT: The sample sizes are quite different for the three QBS, with Rudolph’s maps generously wide given his low opportunities comparatively. Figured you all would still like to check it out. Think lighter colors for him.

Gives us an idea of how the season has unfolded, and the vast improvement over Trubisky in particular. Can’t wait to see how the Pittsburgh Steelers close out 2023, with another hopeful strong performance against Baltimore and postseason ticket.

Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.