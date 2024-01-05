Steelers’ Assistant GM Andy Weidl Named One Of NFL’s Top GM Candidates By Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer

Though he returned home to the Pittsburgh area as an assistant GM, Andy Weidl could be on the move again here in the near future.

Closing in on the end of his second season as the assistant GM in Pittsburgh under GM Omar Khan, Weidl is a name that is gaining steam across the NFL as one of the top GM candidates, at least according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

In a piece for SI.com, Breer listed Weidl as one of the names to watch as a GM candidate, joining 28 other names.

“He’s ranked higher in the past, but he’s always been a really solid evaluator, and his pedigree is pristine—having gone from Baltimore to Philadelphia to Pittsburgh over a career that’s spanned more than two decades (and resulted in rings with the Ravens and Eagles),” Breer writes regarding Weidl. “The Steelers were impressed enough, when interviewing him in 2022 for the GM job, to pair him with Omar Khan.

“And with Khan’s expertise being primarily on cap/operations side, Weidl’s the leader of the team’s well-respected scouting department.”

Weird has quite the resume at this point in his career, going from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, starting out as a scout before then slowly progressing up the chain, leading to his assistant GM role with the Steelers.

With the Steelers, Weidl has been instrumental in the emphasis on rebuilding the trenches. In the 2023 NFL Draft, Weidl had a hand in the Steelers trading up for Georgia’s Broderick Jones in the first round, and then landing Maryland’s Spencer Anderson in the seventh round. Weidl also had a hand in bringing in veteran free agent Isaac Seumalo in free agency after spending a number of years with him in Philadelphia.

Though he’s had just two years with the Steelers, Weild is very clearly a hot name at the GM position around the league. Last week, the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala listed Weidl as a GM candidate for the Washington Commanders under new owner Josh Harris, who was a previous minority owner of the Steelers.

Losing Weidl would be a big blow to the Steelers, considering he has a big hand in the philosophy and the style in which the Steelers want to play, which is running the football, being physical in the trenches and winning at the line of scrimmage. The Steelers have very clearly tried to build towards that in recent seasons, and Weidl has been instrumental in that.

Hopefully Weidl’s tenure lasts longer than just two seasons in Pittsburgh, but there is no denying he’s a hot commodity when it comes to the GM positions around the NFL.