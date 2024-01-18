Steelers Address Two Major Holes In Latest Mock Draft From The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Now that the 2023 season has come to an end for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the focus shifts to the offseason, centering on free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

In just a few weeks, the all-star draft circuits will kick off, putting the pre-draft process into overdrive. Names will be attached to teams, fits will be contemplated, and more.

So when The Athletic’s Dane Brugler drops a mock draft, all eyes are glued to it. On Wednesday, Brugler dropped a two-round mock for The Athletic. In it, he addressed two major holes for the Steelers.

In Brugler’s mock, he paired the Steelers with Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean in the first round at No. 20 overall and then West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the second round at No. 51 overall.

“One of the top athletes in the draft, DeJean has experience as an outside corner, inside corner and a box/middle-field defender,” Brugler writes regarding his selection of DeJean for the Steelers. “I’ll be sending a petition for the NFL to add a dunk contest at the Combine so we can see DeJean go to work. And we already know he performs well wearing black and gold.”

At 6-1, 207 pounds, DeJean has great size for the position, which allows him to thrive in man coverage and stick with some of the best receivers in the country. In the last two seasons combined, DeJean allowed 58 receptions for 627 yards and just two touchdowns. In that same span, DeJean had seven interceptions and a QB rating against of just 46.0, according to Pro Football Focus.

DeJean would address a major need for the Steelers opposite standout rookie Joey Porter Jr., who emerged as a true lockdown, No. 1 corner. Outside of Porter though, the Steelers have a glaring hole. Veteran Patrick Peterson had an up-and-down season and looked much better and more comfortable at safety late in the season than he did at cornerback. Levi Wallace is a free agent as is Chandon Sullivan.

The Steelers do have young corners Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. to try and develop over the offseason and in training camp, but adding a piece like DeJean to the room would do wonders.

He would give the Steelers a major boost from a playmaking and versatility perspective and would seemingly solidify the cornerback position long-term opposite Porter. Plus, DeJean is a dangerous punt return man, having returned one for a touchdown this season and averaging 13.4 yards in his career on 30 punt returns.

After adding DeJean at No. 20 overall, Brugler then plugged the hole in the middle of the Steelers’ offense in the second round, pairing Frazier with Pittsburgh.

“Having grown up 90 miles south of Pittsburgh, Frazier embodies the toughness and physicality you expect from a Steelers offensive lineman,” Brugler writes. “His late-season leg injury clouds his projection a tad, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he became a starting NFL center very early next season.”

Frazier is a popular name linked to the Steelers, not only due to need but also his play style and proximity to Pittsburgh.

Frazier has the size (6-3 and 306 pounds) and is a four-time high school state wrestling champion, which shows up in his play in how he can leverage blocks and use his core strength to win in pass protection and in the running game. Frazier is sturdy in the middle, having the technical skill, experience, and reliability to become an NFL-caliber starting center.

During his time in Morgantown, Frazier started 47 career games, including 38 at center. He did get hurt late in the season for West Virginia, which could cloud his pre-draft process. But the tape speaks volumes on Frazier.

He’d be a welcome addition to the Steelers, especially after the difficult season Mason Cole had in Year Two with the team. He struggled to snap the football and really got outplayed by defenders in pass protection, creating some issues for the Steelers’ offense overall.