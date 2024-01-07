Scoreboard Watching: Steelers Playoff Fate Live Thread

By today, or perhaps tonight, we’ll know whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will play on. Their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, here’s how they can make the postseason:

– Jacksonville Jaguars lose/tie the Tennessee Titans (1 PM/EST kickoff)

– Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins (Sunday night game)

That’s it. If neither of those things occur, Pittsburgh’s season is finished.

Like the rest of the fanbase, we’re sitting back and watching the scores roll in today. We’ll update this thread throughout the game with the major highlights of those games and you can use this as a place to vent, rejoice, whatever the reaction of the day is. We know how the team’s official Twitter account is feeling.

This page won’t update automatically. Please refresh for updates. Cross your fingers, do a little dance, change chairs if the Titans get down early, it’s going to be a long day. Here we go.

A good luck charm? Former Steelers (and Titans) WR Nate Washington will be in the house for Tennessee’s finale against Jacksonville.

.@nwash85 will be the Legend of the Game for Sunday’s #Titans vs @Jaguars game. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 1, 2024

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is active and expected to start. Not ideal news for Steelers’ fans to kick things off.