Report: Eagles Interview OC Kliff Kingsbury Tuesday

Assuming Peter King’s statement is true, Kliff Kingsbury has garnered plenty of interest from the Keystone State. After King said the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to speak with Kingsbury, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted Tuesday night the Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Kingsbury for their open offensive coordinator spot today.

The #Eagles interviewed USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job today, sources say. Kingsbury recently interviewed with the #Bears, who hired Shane Waldron as OC. Philly moved on from OC Brian Johnson after one season. pic.twitter.com/URZ7Fksym0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2024

Garafolo followed up that the interview was held virtually, not in person.

It’s the second job Kingsbury was officially interviewed for this cycle after gaining interest from the Chicago Bears, who landed on Shane Waldron as their next OC.

Kingsbury spent 2023 as a Senior Offensive Analyst for USC after spending the year away from the NFL. His last job in the league came as the Arizona Cardinals head coach, spending four years there but producing just one winning season. He’s known for his offensive acumen and success at the college level.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan earlier today, King casually mentioned mid-conversion that the Steelers were intending on talking with him.

Right now, he’s talked to the Bears, and he’s gonna talk to the Steelers—interesting places,” King said.

There’s been no other reporting that Kingsbury plans to interview or had any communication with the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s only been linked to one other name, Los Angeles Rams’ Passing Game Coordinator Zac Robinson. No official interview has taken place, and Robinson is a hot name this cycle, receiving multiple interview requests. The Steelers promised an external candidate to replace Matt Canada, fired after Week 11. Eddie Faulkner finished out the year as Interim Offensive Coordinator, while QBs Coach Mike Sullivan served as the team’s play caller.

The Eagles are picking up the pieces after collapsing down the stretch, losing five of their last six regular season games before being blown out and eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Wild Card round. While head coach Nick Sirianni fired remains, the team fired both of their coordinators.