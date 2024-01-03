Ravens Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Five Starters Do Not Practice

The Baltimore Ravens released their Wednesday injury report following their first real practice of the week, and Baltimore had a number of guys unable to go. In total, eight players didn’t suit up, including five starters, and with the Ravens already having clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed, it’s worth noting who’s dealing with an injury, as those players may be more unlikely to play on Saturday.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic first passed the report along on Twitter while noting he expects a “good number” of injured Ravens not to suit up on Saturday.

Ravens-Steelers injury report: I’d imagine a good number of those guys on that Ravens side will not be in uniform Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Z5Wbudbi5W — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 3, 2024

WR Zay Flowers (calf), WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Kyle Hamilton (knee), and CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) are the most notable names, while starting OG Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) also was unable to practice today. LB Malik Harrison (groin) and S Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) were the other two non-participants for Baltimore. John Harbaugh ruled Worley out during his press conference today. CB Ronald Darby also didn’t go as he deals with an illness

Beckham wasn’t on the estimated injury report yesterday but was added today due to rest. Also limited due to rest was QB Lamar Jackson, who won’t play on Saturday as the Ravens go with QB Tyler Huntley. Also limited were CB Arthur Maulet (hip), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), LB Patrick Queen (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle) and OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf).

Added to the injury report were WR Tylan Wallace (knee) and S Ar’Darius Washington. Both were limited participants.

We’ll see who the Ravens choose to suit up, but given that Jackson isn’t playing, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more players were benched against the Steelers. Hamilton and Zeitler seem like prime candidates, given neither was able to go in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins due to injury, and the fear of aggravating them may cause John Harbaugh to hold them out against Pittsburgh.