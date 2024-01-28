Rapoport: Browns Hiring Former Bills OC Ken Dorsey For Same Role

There’s a new offensive coordinator in the AFC North. But it’s not in Pittsburgh. Not yet anyway. The Cleveland Browns have filled their vacant coordinator position, hiring former Buffalo Bills’ OC Ken Dorsey. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to tweet the news.

Sources: The #Browns are hiring former #Bills OC Ken Dorsey as their new OC. He lands quickly in Cleveland after an impressive interview and takes a key role on Kevin Stefanski’s staff. pic.twitter.com/owyHouuWov — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

It’s unclear if Dorsey will serve as the team’s play caller. Since being named head coach in 2020, Kevin Stefanski has served as the team’s play caller.

Dorsey lands with a new team two months after being fired midseason by the Buffalo Bills. Joe Brady took over his job, officially shedding his interim label with the Bills earlier today.

After playing his college ball at Miami (FL) and spending several seasons in the NFL, including 2006 through 2008 with the Browns, Dorsey got into coaching. His first job came as the Carolina Panthers QBs Coach in 2013, holding that role for five seasons. Buffalo hired him to serve in the same role in 2019 before promoting him to offensive coordinator in 2022. He replaced Brian Daboll, hired away as the New York Giants’ head coach.

After a strong first year, the Bills struggled in 2023, falling to 5-5 on the year before being canned by the Bills. Buffalo turned their season around, getting hot down the stretch, and making it to the Divisional Round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh had no known interest in Dorsey. To date, they’ve interviewed three candidates for their open coordinator position: Carolina’s Thomas Brown (who will not return to the Panthers), Houston’s Jerrod Johnson, and former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith, fired after the 2023 season.

Cleveland had an offensive coordinator opening after dismissing Alex Van Pelt shortly after the season, of many coaching staff changes the Browns made on the offensive side of the ball. Van Pelt has received a handful of interview requests, though none with the Steelers.