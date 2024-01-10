Pro Football Hall Of Fame Unveiling New Steelers Exhibit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most historic franchises in the National Football League, and a new exhibit at The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will honor the Steelers franchise 50 years after their first Super Bowl title. Opening on Jan. 20, the exhibit, called “A Legacy Forged In Black And Gold” will be the first time all six Lombardi Trophies and Super Bowl rings won by the Steelers, along with the busts of their 27 Hall of Famers, will be together.
“First, we want to thank the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rooney family for enthusiastically embracing the idea of an exhibit like this in the Hall of Fame and for assisting in making it possible with the loan of the official Vince Lombardi Trophies,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “Knowing that this is the 50th anniversary of the year that changed the franchise forever, it seemed fitting for the Steelers to be the first team honored this way with many more special exhibits to come as the Hall continues to look for ways to celebrate the greatest players, coaches, contributors and teams in the game.”
It will run for a brief period of time as the exhibit will be open to the public at the Hall of Fame from Jan. 20-Feb. 19. Hall of Fame Steelers defensive lineman Joe Greene will unveil the exhibit at an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 19 at 3:00 p.m., and the Hall of Fame Cafe will be adding Pittsburgh favorites to the menu during the time the exhibit is active.
It’s the first in a series of exhibits to celebrate the legacy and accomplishments of some of football’s most historic franchises. A similar exhibit for the Cleveland Browns celebrating the anniversaries of their AFL Championships in 1954 and 1964 will be announced later this spring, and more teams will be on the way. But with their NFL-record six Super Bowls and longstanding tradition, the Steelers will be the first team honored in Canton with this sort of special exhibit.
Several pieces of Steelers memorabilia will also be on display while the walls will be covered with Steelers photos and Steelers-related videos will play throughout the day. It sounds like a Steelers fan’s dream, and the Hall of Fame will likely see a real uptick in traffic from Steelers fans for the month that the exhibit is active.
There will also be special autograph sessions and “chalk talks” planned over the four weekends the exhibit is active, and it’ll be cool to see Steelers legends return to the Hall and celebrate the team’s legacy and history. It’s an awesome honor for the Steelers to be the first team to have this sort of exhibit dedicated to them and a great idea by the Hall to honor one of the league’s great franchises in a really cool way.