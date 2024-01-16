Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 Mock Draft: End Of Season Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. The team will now transition to the offseason where the pre-draft process will officially begin as Pittsburgh looks to build up its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

While we still have the All-Star games, NFL Scouting Combine, and Pro Days prior to the draft this spring, it’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project player/prospect fits who the Steelers may be interested in given their current needs on the roster and the talent in this upcoming draft class.

ROUND 1 (#5 OVERALL VIA CHARGERS) — JAYDEN DANIELS/QB/LSU

The Steelers relied on QB Mason Rudolph to down the stretch to get them into the playoffs with QB Kenny Pickett on the mend. Rudolph won three-straight games once he took over the starting job and started Pittsburgh’s playoff game against the Bills. Rudolph is a free agent after this season and Pickett’s future in Pittsburgh remains uncertain after two uninspiring seasons in which he’s struggled to stay healthy and properly command the offense.

In this scenario, the Steelers trade their first- and third-round picks in 2024 as well as their first rounder next season to trade up to fifth overall with the Los Angeles Chargers, putting them in position to select LSU QB Jayden Daniels. Pittsburgh could choose to run it back with Pickett and bring back Rudolph as insurance, but neither possesses that ceiling to consistently compete with the likes of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC. Daniels has that upside, having won the Heisman Trophy following a lustrous 2023 season where he shredded opposing defenses with his arm as well as his legs. He has a strong arm that can attack defenses vertically down the field while also displaying touch on throws in the red zone, supporting multiple first-round hopeful receivers at LSU this season.

He’s also a dynamic athlete running the football, showing similarities to Jackson as a dual-threat quarterback who can take a carry 50-plus yards to the house. Instead of opting to play conservative football like they have the last several years, the Steelers takes a page out of Baltimore’s playbook by taking their shot on Daniels. He can revitalize the passing game while adding another element to the running game as a quarterback with the ceiling to go toe-to-toe with the top passers in the conference.

I’ll keep watching Jayden Daniels videos until someone convinces me he’s not the smart pick at No. 3 pic.twitter.com/w8LO8bByfw — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) January 10, 2024

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL) — JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON/C/OREGON

C Mason Cole’s play fell off in 2023, the sixth-year veteran often looking like the weak link on an offensive line that Pittsburgh has invested some serious draft capital and cap space in the last couple of years. They look to improve at the position by drafting Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson. At 6-3, 320 pounds, Powers-Johnson has the size the Steelers like in offensive linemen and also the athleticism to function in space.

He is an accomplished run blocker who also has a sturdy base in pass protection, possessing the strength and anchor that Cole lacks in that aspect of his game. Pittsburgh can draft Powers-Johnson to challenge Cole in training camp, either having him replace Cole before the season starts or take over the starting job at some point during his rookie campaign.

Jackson Powers-Johnson (C1) Run-blocking is impressive, he is consistent at creating a push at the initial point of attack, and he fires off the line of scrimmage. Able to get out in space and land blocks when leading the pack. (1/3) 2024 #NFL Draft Prospect. pic.twitter.com/fHj8ebvfdm — • Colton Edwards • (@cedwardsNFL) January 10, 2024

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL) — MIKE SAINRISTIL/DB/MICHIGAN

The Steelers could use another starting corner on the outside opposite of Joey Porter Jr. but adding a true slot cornerback to play in the nickel may be a bigger need as Pittsburgh hasn’t had a quality nickel defender since Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton left town. They secure a guy who can play both spots in Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, who played at an All-American level this season, posting five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two sacks, a forced fumble, and six pass breakups.

He is inside/outside versatile, being able to play out on the boundary as well as in the slot. Sainristil should be sought after this spring as a former wide receiver turned defensive back. He is an ideal nickel corner who can cover and blitz as a Swiss-Army-knife defender at the next level.

Mike Sainristil with the clutch INT for No. 2 Michigan 🔥 🎥 @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/P4tXmpbeOv — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 18, 2023

ROUND 4 (#120 OVERALL VIA RAMS) — DARIUS ROBINSON/DL/MISSOURI

DL DeMarvin Leal has been a flop his first two seasons in the league, failing to make much of an impact as a tweener without a true position. With Pittsburgh’s defensive line needing more youth and impact, the Steelers turn to Missouri’s Darius Robinson, who should likely be a riser during the pre-draft process. Robinson looks like he was made in a lab, standing 6-5, 296 pounds with an athletic frame.

The redshirt senior recorded his best season with the Tigers in 2023, posting 8.5 sacks and 43 total stops as a defender who can play inside and overwhelm guards with his speed and explosiveness or kick out to the edge as a pumped-up edge rusher against offensive tackles. He plays full speed on nearly every play and would be a great get in the middle rounds as a rotational player to groom into a bigger role.

#Mizzou Player Spotlight: Darius Robinson Considered the truest of sons by many on Twitter, Robinson's final season was hands down his best as a Tiger. Relive some of his top moments of 2023, starting with his two-sack game vs. Kentucky ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8xgY76gXXl — Adam Ryerson (@AdamRyerson_) January 3, 2024

ROUND 6 (#196 OVERALL)— TREVIN WALLACE/LB/KENTUCKY

The Steelers were hit hard by the injury bug at inside linebacker, seeing their top three guys go down at various points of the season. Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts are expected to return in 2024, but with Kwon Alexander a pending free agent, Pittsburgh could stand to add more depth to the position.

Enter Trevin Wallace. He has been a productive player the last three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, having racked up 80 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in 2023. The 6-2, 241-pound Wallace is more of a downhill thumper at linebacker who can fill gaps and rush the passer on a blitz. He should push the likes of Mark Robinson for a roster spot while contributing on special teams to start his NFL career.

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL)— JOSIAH EZIRIM/OT/EASTERN KENTUCKY

The Steelers finish the draft by selecting Eastern Kentucky OT Josiah Ezirim, a developmental prospect with tantalizing traits at the position. The 6-6, 320-pounder moved from the defensive line to the offensive side of the ball early in his college career and became an all-conference selection at right tackle. He possesses great size and length, being a people mover in the running game while having the skill set to develop into a quality pass protector. His technique still needs work, but Ezirim can come in and develop behind the starters, eventually working himself into a swing tackle role as he continues to progress.