Peter King Pans Pittsburgh’s QB Plan: ‘Can’t Run It Back With Kenny Pickett And Mason Rudolph’

Based on Mike Tomlin’s final Thursday press conference that put a bow on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season, it seems like the team will have a quarterback competition come the summer. But it won’t feature outsiders. Instead, it’s shaping up to be a battle between Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, provided that the latter re-signs with the team.

For NBC’s Peter King, that’s a bad plan. Discussing the Steelers’ outlook with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, King said big changes at the position must be made.

“You can’t run it back with Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and a free agent from Chadron State,” King told Florio. “You can’t do that. You’ve gotta go out and get a quarterback who is going to give you a chance with a representative and fairly strong defense to come out in 2024 and compete at the highest level with the Ravens, the Bengals, and the Browns.”

Poor Chadron State. They never hurt anybody. Danny Woodhead was a tremendous player.

Putting that aside, King is urging the team to make a splashier move. He didn’t specify what he’d do but he’s implying making a run at Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields, the three biggest quarterback options potentially available this offseason. But with Tomlin indicating that he believes his 2024 starter is currently on the roster, it’s doubtful Pittsburgh makes a play for a big name in free agency or via the draft.

Though that’s the most likely move, it might not be the correct one. The AFC is full of the league’s top quarterbacks and should be even stronger next year. Joe Burrow, Anthony Richardson, and Aaron Rodgers will return from their season-ending injuries. If the Los Angeles Chargers can figure things out under new management, Justin Herbert will be a threat. And a strong-looking quarterback class could add new names to QB-needy AFC teams like the Denver Broncos while someone like Tennessee’s Will Levis could take a jump in his play.

The Steelers have the roster and talent to make the playoffs. They proved it this season despite all the adversity they faced, quarterback and otherwise. But without a quarterback at least in the top half of the league’s rankings, a playoff run will be a tough path.

Ideally, a new offensive coordinator and competition from Rudolph will bring the best out in Pickett and the Steelers’ offense. But making a serious run at a Lombardi with even average-tier quarterback play is the exception, not the rule, and if Pittsburgh can’t make progress in 2024, it may follow King’s advice in 2025.