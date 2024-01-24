Pair Of Steelers Named To The Athletic’s All-Rookie Team

The awards and accolades continue to roll in for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

One day after being named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team, Porter was named to The Athletic’s All-Rookie team, adding to his impressive rookie season.

Porter joined Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon and Chicago’s Tyrique Stevenson at cornerback on the All-Rookie team compiled by staff at The Athletic and released Wednesday morning.

The 32nd overall pick and first selection in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft, Porter put together a rather eye-opening season for the Steelers, especially after stepping into the starting lineup in Week Eight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Porter recorded 43 total tackles, 10 passes defensed and an interception, which came in the Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens at home.

Brought along slowly early in the season, Porter earned trust from the coaching staff before then being inserted into the starting lineup. Once he was in the lineup, he developed into a No. 1 lockdown corner for the Black and Gold. Porter took on the top matchup weekly, shadowing the opposition’s top receiver with great success down the stretch. The Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf was the only receiver to gain more than 40 yards against Porter.

On the year, Porter allowed just 24 receptions on 53 targets, according to Pro Football Focus, for just 352 yards and one touchdown. His receptions allowed percentage of just 45.3 was one of the best marks in the NFL this season.

The future is very, very bright for Porter in the Steel City.

So, too, is the future for defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, who was an honorable mention on The Athletic’s All-Rookie team, behind Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter, Los Angeles’ Kobie Turner, and Arizona’s Dante Stills at defensive tackle. Benton was joined on the honorable mention list by New Orlean’s Bryan Bresee, Tampa Bay’s Calijah Kancey, and Green Bay’s Karl Brooks.

Benton played primarily in a key rotational role as a rookie, logging 483 snaps and grading out at 74.8 overall from PFF. In his rookie season, Benton generated 22 pressures on just 270 pass rush-reps, grading out at an 80.0 overall from PFF. He had seven quarterback hits and one sack, which came in Week Three on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Wisconsin product showed real flashes throughout the season, which has the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin seeing dominance in his future, and quickly.

Though offensive lineman Broderick Jones, tight end Darnell Washington and outside linebacker Nick Herbig didn’t land on The Athletic’s All-Rookie team, the 2023 draft class for the Steelers looks outstanding after one season in the NFL.