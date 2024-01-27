‘Nobody Else Came:’ Greg Lloyd Still Touched By The Chief’s Hospital Visit

Throughout the Pittsburgh Steelers storied history there have been many great players. Pittsburgh has particularly has a bunch of great linebackers, but one player, Greg Lloyd, embodied those 1990s Steelers’ defenses. While not a Hall of Famer, Lloyd had a great career and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor in 2020.

However, Lloyd’s great career got off to a rocky start, missing his rookie season with a knee injury he suffered in training camp. A sixth round pick from Fort Valley State, Lloyd was worried his career was over before it started, but a surprise visit from Steelers owner Art Rooney Sr., The Chief, cheered him up and shocked him.

“I was at Divine Providence Hospital. I was laying up there, they done cut my knee open and did whatever they gonna do to it,” recalled Lloyd on The Eddie Mata Show. “Nobody came to see me, nobody was coming to see me. First person to come in my room to see me was The Chief. And he came over, and I didn’t think The Chief knew me. This is Art Rooney, The Chief with the lone cigar.

“The Chief came in the room, called me by my name and said, ‘you know what, Lloyd you’re gonna be ok.’ He said, ‘just get well, you’re gonna be ok.’ Then turns around and walks out. And I was just like, that was The Chief. Nobody else came.”

Rooney was always known as an owner who cared about his players. There are plenty of stories of Rooney going out of his way to talk to players and how he cared about them and this story is just another one of them. Lloyd wasn’t even close to becoming the player he was going to be when Rooney came to visit him and if he didn’t no one would have batted an eye, especially Lloyd. He was an unknown and unproven rookie with no guarantee he’d reach his potential post-surgery.

Lloyd repaid Rooney and the Steelers trust in him as he donned the Black and Gold for ten seasons, recording 727 tackles, 53.5 sacks, and forced 34 fumbles in Pittsburgh. Lloyd was also a three time All-Pro and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 1995.

While Lloyd never won a Super Bowl, he’s still a legend in Pittsburgh and fan favorite for his nasty attitude and consistent high level of play. Despite all of his many accolades, the moment Rooney came to see him while he was hurt doesn’t just stick out but sticks with Lloyd 40 years later.