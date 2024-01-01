NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: January 1 (Early Games)

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

ReliaQuest Bowl No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin 12 PM/EST ESPN2

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels has opted out of the bowl game, but WR #8 Malik Nabers will play. Nabers is one of the top receivers in the draft class, standing 6-0 and weighing 200 pounds and possessing good speed and quickness. He’s enjoyed a stellar 2023 campaign, posting 86 receptions for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns. Nabers is a clean route runner who does a good job creating yards after the catch. He has strong hands at the catch point and can make difficult catches in traffic as well as outside his frame. He’s a likely first-round pick and will come off the board shortly after WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Malik Nabers is NOT a body catcher pic.twitter.com/5229OdfqTk — Jason DiRienzo (@allpurposescout) December 30, 2023

The Tigers have another first-round hopeful at wide receiver playing in this game in WR #11 Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas has enjoyed a breakout season for the Tigers in 2023, catching 60 passes for 1,079 yards (18.0 YPR) and 15 touchdowns. The 6-4, 205-pound junior is a height-weight-speed specimen, having legit track speed to take the top off the defense as well as the size and leaping ability to be a red zone threat who presents a challenge for opposing defensive backs to cover in close quarters. Thomas also uses his physicality in the run-blocking department, an aspect of his game that he takes great pride in, helping spring runners to the outside.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. had a career-best 150 yards vs. UF, but my favorite play wasn't one of his 6 catches. Starts bottom of the screen and then out-races everyone downfield to throw a key block. Big-time speed and effort for a 6-4 athlete. LSU Film Room: https://t.co/jFIlpNRIOE pic.twitter.com/Yt52WJ2h3x — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 15, 2023

DL #0 Maason Smith has a unique blend of size, strength, and athleticism, measuring 6-6, 315 pounds. Still, Smith has underwhelmed this season coming off missing all of 2022 with an injury, suggesting he could return to school to improve his draft stock as a redshirt sophomore. DL #18 Mekhi Wingo could go back as well, but the 6-1, 295-pound junior is more likely to come out as a player who doesn’t have as high of a ceiling as Smith but has been more consistent in his college career. Wingo had 2.5 sacks this season after having three last season, having burst and quickness as an undersized defender in the middle who can also be stout against the run. Other draft prospects for LSU include LB #1 Omar Speights, CB #24 Zy Alexander, and OT #70 Miles Frazier, all of whom will be late Day Three picks or UDFAs should they declare.

The Bills will probably target a defensive tackle in this upcoming draft Someone they should look at on Day 2 of the draft is Defensive Tackle Mekhi Wingo from LSU!#BillsMafia | #GoBills

pic.twitter.com/uudttCJrV5 — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) November 10, 2023

The Badgers have had RB #0 Braelon Allen opt out, and he is projected to be a mid-round pick. OT #79 Jack Nelson is reportedly going back to school next season. One player on the fence of declaring is CB #2 Ricardo Hallman. Hallman has enjoyed a breakout season as a redshirt sophomore, recording 30 total tackles, five pass deflections, and six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). He is undersized at 5-10, 185 pounds, but has held up well on the outside, using his instincts as well as his quickness to jump routes and keep in-phase in coverage. He is a likely mid-round pick should he declare, just now scratching the surface of his potential.

No one has caught my eye more this year than #Wisconsin DB Ricardo Hallman, who picked up his 4th interception, his 3rd straight game with one (took it 95 yards for TD). The instincts and ball hawking ability keeps flashing. Had a PBU later in the game too against Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/PRX5UTzHpA — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 8, 2023

Citrus Bowl No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee 1 PM/EST ABC

DB Cooper DeJean will miss the game as he continues to recover from a leg injury while TEs Luke Lachey and Erick All will also miss the game due to injury. The name to watch for Iowa in this game is OL #77 Connor Colby. He made the Freshman All-American team in 2021 and has shown his versatility, playing both guard and tackle during his time with the Hawkeyes. A projected Day Three pick, Colby could decide to go back to school.

QB Joe Milton and RBs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small opted out for the Vols while CB Kamal Hadden and WR Bru McCoy will miss the game due to injury. One name to watch for Tennessee as he should be playing in the game is EDGE #9 Tyler Baron. Baron is a senior and enjoyed his best season in college, posting 28 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks along with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He has good size and athleticism for an edge rusher at 6-5, 260 pounds and could be a good developmental pick somewhere on Day Three of the draft.

Fiesta Bowl No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty 1 PM/EST ESPN

The Ducks are having several notable prospects opt out of the game with WR Troy Franklin, C Jackson Powers-Johnson, RB Bucky Irving, CB Khyree Jackson all sitting out. The Ducks will have their most notable prospect playing in QB #10 Bo Nix, who has played himself into the first-round conversation following two stellar seasons at Oregon after transferring from Auburn. This season, he has passed for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 77.2 percent completion percentage while also rushing for 228 yards and six touchdowns. Nix operates well in Oregon’s system, having the arm strength to stretch the field while showing improved touch as a passer. His athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect as he looks to cement his status as a first-round pick in this game.

This Bo Nix TD throw is majestic as hell pic.twitter.com/Hpx2nLOoxg — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 22, 2022

The Ducks will also have DL #3 Brandon Dorlus playing in this game. Dorlus is a bit of a tweener, measuring 6-3, 290 pounds as a large defensive end who can kick inside and rush from the interior. He could have declared last season but decided to come back and improve his stock. He had his best season as a Duck in 2023, posting five sacks and seven pass deflections. Dorlus, a likely mid-round pick, will do best as a rotational defender who can play strong run defense while providing some pass rush.

I can't resist the allure of watching tweeners, man. I love them. Despite occasional disappointments, I can't help but be captivated by their potential. Brandon Dorlus is definitely someone I'm high on pic.twitter.com/iHabTg3vkD — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) December 29, 2023

One prospect to watch for Liberty is RB #20 Quinton Cooley. Cooley could go back to school, but he’s had a strong 2023 season after spending his first three seasons at Wake Forest. This season, he has amassed 1,322 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. The 5-7, 210-pound Cooley is a compact back, lacking ideal height but has the density and center of gravity to run through arm tackles. He has decent speed and would likely be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent should he declare.