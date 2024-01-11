Najee Harris ‘More Confident’ In Second Playoff Game: ‘Probably Have Some Big Plays’

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris has played in just one playoff game in his three years with the team, coming during his rookie season in 2021. Pittsburgh lost 42-21 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Harris had just 12 carries for 29 yards in the game. Heading into his second playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Harris said he’s more confident in the Steelers’ chances this week than he was during his rookie year.

“Execute the game plan. I told the guys, I feel more confident this game than I was when I was a rookie. Just all of us do. We feel more confident about the team, I think this is a good opportunity that we have in front of us. We’ve seen some stuff on film that we could probably have some big plays on. We’re excited just going in here, really is just executing on our part of what we gotta do,” Harris said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

He emphasized that having experience across position groups is one thing that makes him more comfortable, and he felt the team was younger during his rookie season, with a lot of guys not having as much experience. Now, he said guys like himself and Pat Freiermuth can talk a little bit about what the playoffs are like, given they’ve experienced it once.

The Steelers offense has gotten a little bit more explosive under Mason Rudolph, and with Harris saying that Pittsburgh has seen some things on tape they think they can take advantage of, it’ll be interesting to see how Pittsburgh attacks the Buffalo defense. The weather conditions could make things more difficult, but the Steelers offensive line has played some good football over the past few weeks and Harris and Jaylen Warren are tough runners. It looks like it’s shaping up to be a gritty game, but maybe the Steelers will be able to take a shot or two downfield or create explosive runs.

Either way, Harris is right that having more experience across the board is going to benefit the Steelers. Even adding someone like Isaac Seumalo, a former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles who addressed the team this week, helps with getting ready for playoff football and getting the team ready for the experience.

When it comes to the playoffs, you wipe the slate clean. It’s a brand new season. You win and stay alive, or you lose and go home, and that comes with a lot of pressure and intensity. A team like Pittsburgh, which hasn’t had a lot of recent playoff success, needs to be prepared and ready for what’s ahead. Having guys who have experienced the postseason before is going to help. In the end, it all comes down to execution, but it sounds like the Steelers will mentally be ready for what’s ahead in Buffalo.

Watch the full interview with Harris below: