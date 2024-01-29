Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 Mock Draft: January 29

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has now transitioned to the offseason where the pre-draft process ramps up as Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

While we still have the All-Star games, NFL Scouting Combine, and Pro Days prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, it’s never too early to go through mock-draft scenarios and project players whom the Steelers may be interested in given their current needs on the roster and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — COOPER DEJEAN/CB/IOWA

The Steelers need a long-term starting option at cornerback opposite of Joey Porter Jr. with Levi Wallace entering free agency and Patrick Peterson seemingly losing a step this past season. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean could fit the bill as an ultra-athlete defensive back who played outside corner, in the slot, and saw some action at safety during his time with the Hawkeyes. DeJean has the instincts to make plays on the football in coverage, having logged seven interceptions the last two seasons. He also has the size and speed to match up with big, physical receivers on the outside, having the movement skills to run with them step for step down the field.

Throw in the fact that DeJean is also a dynamic punt returner and Pittsburgh could look to select him to make an immediate impact in its secondary in 2024.

Insane stats Cooper DeJean in the last 2 seasons

• 7 INTs

• 13 PDs

• 3 Defensive TDs

• 120 Tackles

• 406 PR Yards

• 2023 Consensus AA

• Allowed just 194 Yards on 388 Coverage snaps in 2023

• Allowed 0 TDs in 2023

• Allowed 2 TDs in 2022

pic.twitter.com/Kuu0ZgVqBd — Oliver. Pickled. (@OliverAHenzen) January 20, 2024

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— RUKE ORHORHORO/DL/CLEMSON

The defensive line can stand to have more youth and talent injected into it as DeMarvin Leal has failed to develop in his first two seasons while Cameron Heyward gets another year older. Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro is a name Steelers fans should be monitoring as the Lagos, Nigeria, native stands 6-4, 290 pounds with the length to boot, matching the ideal body type Pittsburgh looks for in their 3-4 base defensive ends.

Orhorhoro developed into a productive player for Clemson over the last two seasons, racking up nine sacks during that span while also being a stout run defender. He still is pretty raw as a pass rusher and has more to his ceiling that could be tapped into at the next level, making him an enticing Day Two pick.

IDL Ruke Orhorhoro A brilliant mix of athleticism, Technique, explosiveness for a player who is still very young and with potential that just needs to be developed, that's the promise Ruke represents. 1st Round Talent💎 pic.twitter.com/hZzw6dsKMU — Rayane M (@RayaneScout) January 23, 2024

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— JUNIOR COLSON/LB/MICHIGAN

The Steelers had their depth at inside linebacker tested this season after losing Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for the year in back-to-back weeks while also going stints without Elandon Roberts, who battled through multiple injuries. Alexander is a pending free agent coming off an Achilles tear, meaning Pittsburgh could look to replace him with a young, impactful draft pick.

They turn to Junior Colson in this scenario as the former Wolverine left his mark for the national champions. Colson is a big-bodied thumper at off-ball linebacker as a stout run defender who makes his presence felt coming downhill. The 6-3, 247-pounder lacked splash plays during his time in college but has shown great pursuit of the football and the ability to play in space, suggesting his best football may also be yet in front of him.

Here’s two whole minutes of Junior Colson being an absolute nuissance pic.twitter.com/NbyltnOKru — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) August 18, 2023

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— BEAUX LIMMER/C/ARKANSAS

Waiting this long to take a center will get me crushed in the comments in many cases, but coming out of the draft with a guy like Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer could be seen as a big win as a fourth-round pick. Limmer played most of his time with the Razorbacks at right guard and then moved to center in 2023 where he represented himself well. He’s a strong run blocker who also represents himself well in pass protection, having great play strength and athleticism.

He needs to continue to refine his technique to be considered a solid starter at the next level, but Limmer can come in and compete with Mason Cole for the starting job with the hope of replacing him during the 2024 season or when Cole’s contract is up after the year.

Arkansas IOL Beaux Limmer deserves way more buzz as an NFL Draft prospect. Today Sam Pittman confirmed he'll be replacing Ricky Stromberg at center after he shined at guard in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mNZmVH0hAQ — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) July 19, 2023

ROUND 4 (#120 OVERALL VIA RAMS)— JALEN MCMILLAN/WR/WASHINGTON

The Steelers could release WR Allen Robinson II in a cap-saving move this offseason, putting slot wide receiver higher on their list of needs. They hit that position with Washington’s Jalen McMillan in this scenario, landing the third man in Washington’s heralded wide receiver corps from this past season. McMillan had a down 2023 campaign, catching 45 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns, but he missed nearly two months due to injury.

He went over 1,000 receiving yards a season ago and has proven to be a fluid route runner who can be relied upon in the slot to make catches over the middle of the field on possession downs while also displaying YAC ability. He can come in and contribute in the slot with Calvin Austin III while Diontae Johnson and George Pickens man the outside, giving Pittsburgh a strong top four at wideout.

Washington WR Jalen McMillan is an incredibly smooth and efficient route runner. Great speed and no wasted movements. pic.twitter.com/q3wfaDkEzX — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 3, 2023

ROUND 6 (#196 OVERALL)— GARRET GREENFIELD/OT/SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

The Steelers could use more depth at offensive tackle should they decide to move on from Chukwuma Okorafor in a cap-saving move but elect to roll with LT Dan Moore Jr. for one more season as the team’s starter. They nab a great developmental option in South Dakota State’s Garret Greenfield in the sixth round, having ideal size, length, and experience starting at both tackle spots in college.

He is a strong run blocker who has developed as a pass protector every year since arriving on campus but still needs to improve his footwork and overall functional strength. Still, he can become the team’s swing tackle relatively quickly and has the skill set to develop into a potential spot starter with more time and refinement of his craft.

The left side of @GoJacksFB offensive line has a duo of pro-ready, FCS All-Americans both headed to @ShrineBowl Mason McCormick is a bulky mauler with excellent grip strength + leg drive Garret Greenfield is a long prototype with forceful extension, balance, and pass pro range https://t.co/4TPczKuDm0 pic.twitter.com/vrlIZkBgyd — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) November 22, 2023

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL)—DEVIN LEARY/QB/KENTUCKY

The Steelers close the draft by selecting Kentucky QB Devin Leary to add to their depth chart given the uncertainty of the room moving forward in the offseason. The jury is out whether Kenny Pickett will be this team’s set-in-stone starter Week One of the 2024 regular season while Mason Rudolph is a scheduled free agent and Mitch Trubisky could be a cap casualty after a poor performance in relief of Pickett this past season.

Even if one of Rudolph or Trubisky is retained, Pittsburgh still needs a third quarterback on the roster, and Leary is a competent passer who put good film out there at NC State before transferring to Kentucky. He threw for over 3,400 yards and 35 touchdowns back in 2021 with the Wolfpack, having the arm to lead an offense as well as the mobility in the pocket to make things happen if the play breaks down. He can come in and be the third quarterback on the roster and likely gameday inactive should Pittsburgh not retain either Rudolph or Trubisky.