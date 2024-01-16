Mason Rudolph Breaks Down Costly Goal Line Interception

The final score was 31-17. But the only numbers you need to know are 2-0. That was how the turnover battle shaped up. The Pittsburgh Steelers giving the ball up twice, while the Buffalo Bills were spotless. Going into the game, Pittsburgh knew they had to take immaculate care of the ball while creating takeaways against Josh Allen and company.

But it was the Steelers who had the costly giveaways. In the first quarter, WR George Pickens fumbled the ball away, leading to the Bills finding the end zone the very next play. As Pittsburgh finally pieced together a long drive down to Buffalo’s 4-yard line, QB Mason Rudolph threw an end zone interception intended for WR Diontae Johnson but picked by CB Kaiir Elam.

Speaking to reporters following the team’s 14-point loss, Rudolph broke down what went wrong.

“It was a great play by the defender,” Rudolph said via Steelers.com. “Kind of a timing deal. Thought he covered [Johnson] well out of his break. I mean, he was in his low hip. The leverage was a little off. I just gotta put that ball out much more outside. Us or nobody. But, like I said, he made a great play. ”

An inefficient running game early in the first half compelled Pittsburgh to spread the field on 2nd and goal after RB Najee Harris was stuffed on first down. The Steelers spread the field out of empty, looking to isolate matchups. With WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth doubled in the slot, Rudolph looked for Johnson running a comeback. But Elam smothered it and came away with the football.

As Rudolph said, that throw – if it’s even attempted – has to be truly along the sideline. The “us or nobody” line refers to the ball being wide enough that either Johnson catches it, or it falls out of bounds. With another down to fight and points needed, it was a poor decision by Rudolph, who struggled with his first-half reads before settling down in the second half.

The Steelers’ inability to protect the football put them in another hole. TE Pat Freiermuth fortunately did not lose possession after a fumble following a 33-yard catch to start the drive, the officials ruling for reasons that weren’t entirely clear that Pittsburgh maintained possession. Simply put, the Steelers don’t win when they give the ball away, even more than other teams’ typical disadvantage.

Rudolph finished the day 22-of-39 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His overall performance was not bad and he, like the rest of the team, finished better than how they started. But the Steelers dug themselves another hole they couldn’t quite climb out of. Rudolph will think about that play as he contemplates his future. He is a pending free agent who is likely to have a more robust market than the icy one that greeted him an offseason ago.