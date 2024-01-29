Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,061)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,061 on this Monday afternoon, I discuss how there is no need to panic just yet about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lack of a hire at offensive coordinator as of today.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1061)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3289656979
6bc9mw6n