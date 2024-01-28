Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,060)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,060 on this Sunday afternoon, Dr. Melanie Friedlander offers her opinion on how the Pittsburgh Steelers should manage their inside linebacker position when it comes to the 2024 roster.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1060)
