Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,059)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,059 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss the avenues the Pittsburgh Steelers can explore when it comes to drafting an offensive tackle or center this year and potentially even in the middle rounds.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1059)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2379366409
6bc9mw6n