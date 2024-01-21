Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,053)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,053 on this Sunday afternoon, Dr. Melanie Friedlander talks about the possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers replacing both offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1053)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8008772709
6bc9mw6n