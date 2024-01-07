Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,039)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,039 on this Sunday afternoon, Dr. Melanie Friedlander talks about how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rush might be able to withstand the loss of OLB T.J. Watt to injury should the team make the playoffs.
